Versiti urges former COVID patients to donate convalescent plasma

With COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocketing statewide and hospitals scrambling to provide care, Versiti Blood Centers is urging former coronavirus patients to donate their plasma for treatment use.

Convalescent plasma therapy uses the plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat those with severe cases of the virus, as the antibody rich protein can aid in fighting off infection. In Wisconsin, coronavirus hospitalizations have surpassed 15,000, or 4.5% of those with the virus, while over 210 La Crosse County residents have been hospitalized.

According to Versiti, the need for COVID-19 convalescent plasma at hospitals served by the organization has doubled over the past four weeks, with Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical officer at Versiti, stating, "Currently inventory levels of COVID convalescent plasma are an enormous concern -- our inventory levels have dwindled from four weeks to four days."