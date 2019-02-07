Jerry Oetzel, a Philadelphia native with more than 35 years’ experience in health care, will become Gundersen Health System’s new chief financial officer in March.
Oetzel has been a CFO at various facilities for 20 years, including CFO of Temple University Hospital Inc. in Philadelphia since 2012. He was at Jeanes Hospital, also in Philadelphia, from 1987 to 2011 in several finance roles, including CFO for 14 years through the hospital’s merger with the Temple system.
Oetzel, who replaces Mark Teresi in his role as interim CFO since 2018, prides himself on building relationships and helping co-workers reach their potential.
“I love teaching,” he said. “That is central to my role as CFO. … Whenever I’m interacting with someone — front-line staff or an executive leader — I make sure they are aware of the downstream effects of our finances, but I also make sure we are connecting in a personal way to build trust.”
Gundersen CEO Scott Rathgaber welcomed Oetzel’s “blend of experience, financial acumen, leadership temperament and commitment to mission that is well-suited to serve our patients.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.