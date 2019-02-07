Try 1 month for 99¢

Jerry Oetzel, a Philadelphia native with more than 35 years’ experience in health care, will become Gundersen Health System’s new chief financial officer in March.

Jerry Oetzel CFO at Gundersen

Oetzel

Oetzel has been a CFO at various facilities for 20 years, including CFO of Temple University Hospital Inc. in Philadelphia since 2012. He was at Jeanes Hospital, also in Philadelphia, from 1987 to 2011 in several finance roles, including CFO for 14 years through the hospital’s merger with the Temple system.

Oetzel, who replaces Mark Teresi in his role as interim CFO since 2018, prides himself on building relationships and helping co-workers reach their potential.

“I love teaching,” he said. “That is central to my role as CFO. … Whenever I’m interacting with someone — front-line staff or an executive leader — I make sure they are aware of the downstream effects of our finances, but I also make sure we are connecting in a personal way to build trust.”

Gundersen CEO Scott Rathgaber welcomed Oetzel’s “blend of experience, financial acumen, leadership temperament and commitment to mission that is well-suited to serve our patients.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.