Veterans Day breakfast for Freedom Honor Flight canceled due to COVID-19
The annual Veterans Day breakfast and Freedom Honor Flight fund-raiser has been canceled due to COVID-19.

This would have been the 10th year of the Nov. 11 event.

“We are disappointed that the breakfast can’t proceed as usual,” said Ryan Clark, president of Freedom Honor Flight. “But due to the current situation, our priority has to be the health and safety of the veterans we serve. Together with UW-La Crosse Athletics staff and students, we look forward to resuming this event on Veterans Day in 2021.”

The honor flights scheduled for May and September of this year have been postponed. Veterans who were scheduled to take those flights will be rescheduled when flights can be safely resumed.

