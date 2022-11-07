Veterans Day breakfast returns at UW-La Crosse

The annual Veterans Day breakfast is back after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. Veterans and a guest are invited to attend the 10th Veterans Day breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11, held by Freedom Honor Flight and UW-La Crosse Athletics Department.

Student athletes will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. at the UW-L Fieldhouse in Mitchell Hall. The morning will include a short program beginning at 8:45 a.m. with keynote speaker Jim Crigler, a former-Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam. The organizer of the new Vietnam Wall memorial in La Crosse, Jordan Briskey, will also say a few words.

Fifth-grade students from North Woods Elementary School will perform patriotic songs during the program.

Free parking is available the day of the event in Lot C2, directly across from Mitchell Hall, next to the stadium. No RSVP is required. All veterans and a guest are welcome.