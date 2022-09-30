Veterans Memorial Paws Park to open next Friday

Representatives from the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce, West Salem Business Association, and community leaders who led the development of Veterans Memorial Paws Park will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration on Friday, October 7 at noon.

The public and their pups are invited to attend the event. Note: Dogs must have updated rabies vaccinations, tags, and be non-aggressive to utilize the new off leash dog park.

Paws Park’s conception began as grassroots effort in November of 2020 led by community members Rahn Pischke, Dave Yellick, Dave Hundt, Jan Wee, Nolan Wahoske, Jennifer Ferries, Marilyn Franzini and Cheryl Brenengen. The group held planning and fundraising meetings, created a design that was presented to the La Crosse County Facilities Department, and leveraged partnerships with local businesses to assist.

Fifty-thousand dollars was raised in just over a year through business donations and community member support. Eleven donors purchased Memorial Benches honoring their pets, families, or businesses.

This is the first collaborative effort between La Crosse County and a community grassroots team of dog lovers. Wee said, “We felt that Veterans Memorial Park is a perfect location to add an off-leash dog park as area community members enjoy the campground, bike trail and recreational facilities. The park is an inviting addition that engages dog lovers and their pups and encourages getting outdoors, socializing and exercising.”

The county provides maintenance and basic upkeep while the committee and local supporters help with supplies, tree plantings, bench installations, and oversight.

The grassroots committee hopes to add a pavilion type shelter, more trees, and other resources for exercising dogs if future funding donations become available. Donations are needed to complete the park and can be mailed to Friends of Paws Park, P.O. Box 846, West Salem, WI 54669. Checks should be made out to La Crosse County and are tax-deductible.