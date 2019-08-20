The Veterans Memorial Pool will be extending hours through Aug. 29 and will host a grand opening celebration at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the pool, 1901 Campbell Road.
The new hours will be:
- Monday through Thursday: open swim from 2 to 8 p.m.
- Friday through Sunday: lap and family swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open swim from 1:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission will be $3 for youths and $4 for adults, and discounted residential passes are still available at the Parks and Recreation Office on the first floor of City Hall, 400 La Crosse St., or at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse.
For more information or with questions, call 608-791-8919.
