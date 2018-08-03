TOMAH — Military veterans and active duty personnel will battle each other for bragging rights and — if they overcome their foes — take home trophies for first, second or third place from the fourth annual Central Wisconsin Hero Games from 9:45 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Tomah VA Medical Center.
The free event is open to the public, although only vets and active-duty service people can compete in 13 events. The contests will include a variety of sports from A for archery to T for table tennis. Consonants in between will include bean bag toss, bocce ball, bowling, closest-to-the-pin golf shots, fun run obstacle course, w/c obstacle course, horse shoes, pickle ball exhibition and shuffleboard, as well as other activities.
Registration deadline is Aug. 10, and the sign-up form is at the agency’s website.
For more information or to register, contact the VA’s voluntary services at 608-372-1727.
