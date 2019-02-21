A half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Holmen High School.
Leaders from American Legion Post 284 say they have reserved the traveling exhibit for the second week in May, calling it an opportunity for students and community members to recognize the Americans who did their part in the 20-year war.
“When they say they’re bringing the wall for honor, respect and memories, it’s absolutely true,” said Holmen social studies teacher Chris Sepich, who came to Post 284 with the idea. “It will give people a chance to see, up close and personal, what a memorial like this means.”
The half-size Moving Wall, as the exhibit is called, is otherwise identical to the 500-foot-long memorial in Washington, D.C., which honors the 58,000 Americans who died or went missing in action during the Vietnam War.
The original memorial, dedicated in 1982, is known for its simple design: The names of those 58,000 casualties are engraved in slabs of black granite, which are otherwise unadorned.
Part of the National Mall, the memorial attracts more than 3 million visitors each year.
“Every time I see the wall, it brings tears to my eyes,” said Tim Carrier, third vice commander of Post 284 and commander of the Holmen VFW. “If you’ve never seen it, you should.”
David Harrison, commander of Post 284, said the group will roll out the red, white and blue carpet when the wall is hauled into town.
American flags will line the roads, he said, and the Holmen High School band will play “Reveille” and “Taps” during an opening ceremony. Harrison is also hoping to book a speaker, potentially a Medal of Honor recipient from Wisconsin.
“This will be a great opportunity for people who can’t make it to Washington, D.C.,” Harrison said. “There are Vietnam vets who are dying who haven’t had an opportunity to see the wall … and there are friends and family who haven’t been able to see the names of their loved ones.”
Educators say the exhibit, which will be up May 8-11, represents a golden opportunity for students to better understand a war that, like so many others, is fading into the past.
“We don’t want to lose sight of our history, which does happen,” said Holmen District Administrator Kristin Mueller. “To have such a visual placed in our community — people driving by, children asking parents questions, the conversations that will happen — will be a great learning experience.”
Added Principal Wayne Sackett: “Students will get to experience history not just by hearing a lecture or seeing a movie or reading a book — they’ll get to touch and live a piece of American history.”
Harrison stressed that there is still much to do, chiefly fundraising.
Post 284 has raised roughly $5,000, a small fraction of the $50,000 it will cost to reserve and display the Moving Wall.
Harrison said Post 284 will accept public and private donations in the coming weeks, but that the exhibition will go on regardless of the dollars and cents.
“Whether we have to go deep into the red,” he said, “we’ll make sure this happens.”
