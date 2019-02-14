The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Wisconsin is hosting the "Century of Service" logo contest commemorating the centennial of the establishment of the department.
The winning logo will be used during the yearlong June 2020 to June 2021 centennial celebration on the VFW-WI website, social media sites, business cards, letterhead, posters and gifts or anywhere else VFW-WI chooses. The contest is open to people 16 and older, and the winner will receive a $500 cash prize or a VFW membership package of equal value if eligible.
For contest rules or to enter, visit http://vfwwi.org or call 608-221-5276. Entries are due June 10.
