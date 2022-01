On Sunday, Jan. 16, VFW La Crosse will serve an omelette breakfast. The price is $9 and includes an omelette, potatoes, toast, champagne, OJ, coffee and milk.

Location is at the VFW/Eagles clubroom at 630 S. Sixth St., La Crosse. Serving is from 8 a.m. to noon. This event is open to the public.