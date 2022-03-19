The VFW, Post 1530, La Crosse, will be hosting an omelette breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 20, at the VFW/Eagles clubroom at 630 S. Sixth St., La Crosse. The cost is $9. The meal includes an omelette, potatoes, toast and beverages. The public is invited to attend this event.
VFW omelette breakfast Sunday
