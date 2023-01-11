VFW Post 1530 is hosting an omelette breakfast Sunday, Jan. 15, at the VFW/Eagles clubroom at 630 S. Sixth St., La Crosse. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 and includes beverages. This event is open to the public.
VFW Post 1530 hosts omelette breakfast
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 34-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police arrested him for possessing and distributing sexually graph…
A 32-year-old La Crosse woman has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for three alleged drug transactions that occurred in January 2022.
Police arrested two people after they were accused of burglarizing a Holmen laundromat Dec. 22.
A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.
A 23-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he allegedly punched a woman in the face and fractured an…
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
Preserved DNA evidence has allowed police to solve a 15-year-old sexual assault case in La Crosse, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan…
One person is dead after a fatal crash Tuesday in Monroe County.
It’s difficult to comprehend how a family could abandon its 2-year-old child.
An incident Monday that triggered a lockdown near Aquinas High School did not involve a shooting as originally suspected.