VFW Post 1530 offers omelette breakfast

VFW Post 1530 La Crosse is offering an omelette breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 18  at its clubroom at 630 S. Sixth St. La Crosse. Serving is from 8 am to noon. Beverages, including champagne and OJ, are included in the $10 cost. All are welcome.

