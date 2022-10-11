The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1530, La Crosse, is hosting an omelette breakfast on Sunday, October 16 from 8 am to noon.. It will be held at the VFW/Eagles clubroom at 630 So. 6th St., La Crosse. Cost is $10.00 and includes beverages. This event is open to the public.
VFW Post 1530 to host omelette breakfast
