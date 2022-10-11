 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VFW Post 1530 to host omelette breakfast

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1530, La Crosse, is hosting an omelette breakfast on Sunday, October 16 from 8 am to noon.. It will be held at the VFW/Eagles clubroom at 630 So. 6th St., La Crosse. Cost is $10.00 and includes beverages. This event is open to the public.

