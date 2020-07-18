Vice President Mike Pence discusses free trade agreement during Onalaska visit

“The USMCA is a great win for American agriculture, but I wanted to come to a dairy farm, because it's been a great win for dairy,” he said.

He explained that Trump and his administration believe this new agreement is a better option than the North American Free Trade Agreement, because Trump believed NAFTA “hadn’t put American workers first, hadn’t put American farmers to work.”

The administration, according to Pence, examined dairy programs in Canada that worked against American dairy farms. They also saw incentives in Mexico that pushed businesses to want to move their work there.

Through discussions between Canada and the United States, these Canadian programs are expected to end in six months, Pence said.

He also said that Canada’s skim milk solids will have to be at least as high of a price as those in the United States.

“We’re going to maintain a level playing field,” Pence said.

Pence said that the administration believes that within six years, the USMCA will increase exports by almost 50,000 metric tons of milk, 12,000 metric tons of cheese and 10,000 metric tons of cream, along with other products.