Vice President Mike Pence, wife, Karen, to campaign next month in Onalaska

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will be in Onalaska next month, rallying the female vote for President Donald Trump, according to campaign officials.

The Pences will be guests at the “Women for Trump” event, being held at noon Thursday, March 5, at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 3060 S. Kinney Coulee Road.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doors open at 10 a.m. and will close at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are available, with a limit of two per cellphone number, at the president’s campaign website.

Most political experts say Wisconsin is a swing state in the November presidential election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.