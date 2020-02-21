You are the owner of this article.
Vice President Mike Pence, wife, Karen, to campaign next month in Onalaska
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will be in Onalaska next month, rallying the female vote for President Donald Trump, according to campaign officials.

The Pences will be guests at the “Women for Trump” event, being held at noon Thursday, March 5, at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 3060 S. Kinney Coulee Road.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and will close at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are available, with a limit of two per cellphone number, at the president’s campaign website.

Most political experts say Wisconsin is a swing state in the November presidential election.

