Vice President Pence to visit Onalaska dairy farm on Friday

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Onalaska Friday to tour a dairy farm and participate in a roundtable discussion about trade agreements with community members.
Onalaska will be Pence's second stop on a trip to Wisconsin, after a speech in Ripon, the birthplace of the Republican Party.
He is scheduled to arrive at 3:15 p.m., and will be touring Morning Star Dairy, just north of Onalaska.
Afterward, Pence will participate in a roundtable to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced NAFTA, the previous trade agreement between the North American countries.
Pence was scheduled to visit Onalaska earlier this year, but cancelled his March 5 event to begin leading the administration's taskforce against coronavirus, just as the pandemic began to move across the country.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.