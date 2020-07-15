Vice President Pence to visit Onalaska dairy farm on Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Onalaska Friday to tour a dairy farm and participate in a roundtable discussion about trade agreements with community members.

Onalaska will be Pence's second stop on a trip to Wisconsin, after a speech in Ripon, the birthplace of the Republican Party.

He is scheduled to arrive at 3:15 p.m., and will be touring Morning Star Dairy, just north of Onalaska.

Afterward, Pence will participate in a roundtable to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced NAFTA, the previous trade agreement between the North American countries.

Pence was scheduled to visit Onalaska earlier this year, but cancelled his March 5 event to begin leading the administration's taskforce against coronavirus, just as the pandemic began to move across the country.

