Vice President Pence to visit Onalaska dairy farm on Friday
Vice President Pence to visit Onalaska dairy farm on Friday

Pence arrives in Wisconsin

Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Mitchell Field Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Onalaska Friday to tour a dairy farm and participate in a roundtable discussion about trade agreements with community members.

Onalaska will be Pence's second stop on a trip to Wisconsin, after a speech in Ripon, the birthplace of the Republican Party.

He is scheduled to arrive at 3:15 p.m., and will be touring Morning Star Dairy, just north of Onalaska.

Afterward, Pence will participate in a roundtable to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced NAFTA, the previous trade agreement between the North American countries.

Mike Pence mug

Mike Pence

Pence was scheduled to visit Onalaska earlier this year, but cancelled his March 5 event to begin leading the administration's taskforce against coronavirus, just as the pandemic began to move across the country.

