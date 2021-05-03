Victim identified in fatal Onalaska crash

Onalaska police have identified the victim of an April 21 two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 16.

Samantha Maryann Moore, 33, West Salem, died after she was extricated from her severely damaged vehicle that had come to a stop on the north shoulder of the westbound lane. She was transported to Gundersen Health System, where she was pronounced dead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A second severely damaged vehicle operated by Nancy Koeneke, 80, Bangor, was located in the median of Hwy. 16. She was transported to Gundersen Health and treated for minor injuries.

Given the severity of the accident, Onalaska police requested the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Unit, and the accident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.