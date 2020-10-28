 Skip to main content
Victim of fatal fire in La Crosse identified
Victim of fatal fire in La Crosse identified

The victim of a fatal fire on La Crosse's north side has been identified.

Joshua E. Rieks, 39, La Crosse, was found dead inside a garage at 924 Caledonia St. during the overnight hours of Oct. 25. Fire and smoke were coming from the building when firefighters arrived, but the blaze with extinguished within 10 minutes. No other buildings were damaged.

An autopsy has been completed, and the fire remains under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department and La Crosse Police Department.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

