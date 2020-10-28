Victim of fatal fire in La Crosse identified

The victim of a fatal fire on La Crosse's north side has been identified.
Joshua E. Rieks, 39, La Crosse, was found dead inside a garage at 924 Caledonia St. during the overnight hours of Oct. 25. Fire and smoke were coming from the building when firefighters arrived, but the blaze with extinguished within 10 minutes. No other buildings were damaged.
An autopsy has been completed, and the fire remains under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department and La Crosse Police Department.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.