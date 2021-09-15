 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victims in Monroe County fatal crash identified
0 Comments
top story

Victims in Monroe County fatal crash identified

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The two people were killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County have been identified.

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At about 10 p.m. Sept. 13, State Patrol responded to a collision on I-90 at mile marker 26.5, near Sparta.

According to the report, a semi truck was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway when a Subaru Outback without its headlights on rear-ended the semi. The Subaru was pushed under the rear of the semi and started on fire, which then ignited the semi’s trailer. Both the driver of the Subaru, identified as Jace M. Scholler, 24, and passenger Hannah E. Hood, 27, died from their injuries.

The driver of the semi has been identified only as a 30-year-old man who was uninjured in the incident.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden 'has complete confidence' in Milley

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News