Victims in Monroe County fatal crash identified

The two people were killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County have been identified.
At about 10 p.m. Sept. 13, State Patrol responded to a collision on I-90 at mile marker 26.5, near Sparta.
According to the report, a semi truck was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway when a Subaru Outback without its headlights on rear-ended the semi. The Subaru was pushed under the rear of the semi and started on fire, which then ignited the semi’s trailer. Both the driver of the Subaru, identified as Jace M. Scholler, 24, and passenger Hannah E. Hood, 27, died from their injuries.
The driver of the semi has been identified only as a 30-year-old man who was uninjured in the incident.
