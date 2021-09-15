Victims in Monroe County fatal crash identified

According to the report, a semi truck was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway when a Subaru Outback without its headlights on rear-ended the semi. The Subaru was pushed under the rear of the semi and started on fire, which then ignited the semi’s trailer. Both the driver of the Subaru, identified as Jace M. Scholler, 24, and passenger Hannah E. Hood, 27, died from their injuries.