Victoria Brahm of the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been named Federal Employee of the Year by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service.
Brahm, director of the Tomah center, was honored Thursday at the organization’s annual awards event.
Officials lauded Brahm for her work repairing staff morale and improving health care offerings after the center was plagued several years ago by investigations into unsafe medical practices, excessive opioid prescribing and a toxic work environment.
“I’m so appreciative and thankful to the members of Team Tomah,” Brahm said. “The Tomah VA staff deserve the credit for this award — it certainly isn’t mine alone. And I would be remiss in not praising my family, who have been incredibly loving and supporting.”
Brahm was one of 26 finalists for the distinction and was chosen from more than 300 nominees.
She and the other medalists were selected by a committee that included leaders from government, business, foundations, academia, entertainment and the media.
“Our nation’s health and safety depend in significant measure on the work of career civil servants, who are largely unknown to the American people,” said Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service. “We are working to change that with our Service to America Medals, which are designed to showcase the remarkable work taking place every day on behalf of all of us.”
The Tomah VA Medical Center and its outpatient clinics in La Crosse, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids and Clark County provide care to more than 26,000 veterans in Wisconsin and Minnesota each year.
The Partnership for Public Service, founded in 2001, seeks to make the federal government function more effectively by increasing collaboration, accountability, efficiency and innovation.
