Two women and several children younger than 5 were able to escape after a car caught fire Friday near the La Crosse Public Library.

La Crosse Fire Department officials don't know the cause of the fire, near the corner of Ninth and Main streets, but said a loose fuel line made it difficult to extinguish.

The occupants of the vehicle are from out of state and were in town to attend a wedding. An eyewitness said the car and its contents were a total loss.

