Video: Franciscan Spirituality Center's Stations of the Cross

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Each Good Friday for the past 11 years, the Franciscan Spirituality Center has invited community members of all ages, faith backgrounds and walks of life to participate in a Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions on group gatherings and health and safety concerns this video was created instead.

The two-mile walk recalls the journey of Jesus as he carried his cross to Calvary.