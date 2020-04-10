Video: Franciscan Spirituality Center's Stations of the Cross
Each Good Friday for the past 11 years, the Franciscan Spirituality Center has invited community members of all ages, faith backgrounds and walks of life to participate in a Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions on group gatherings and health and safety concerns this video was created instead.

The two-mile walk recalls the journey of Jesus as he carried his cross to Calvary.

