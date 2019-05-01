La Crosse police are hosting their spring bike auction Saturday at Isle La Plume.
Bikes and other items can be viewed starting at 9 a.m. and the auction starts at 10 a.m., Sgt. Tom Walsh said.
Walsh said bikes go anywhere from $1 to $300 and that free bike registration is available at the auction site.
