La Crosse police are hosting their spring bike auction Saturday at Isle La Plume.

Bikes and other items can be viewed starting at 9 a.m. and the auction starts at 10 a.m., Sgt. Tom Walsh said.

Walsh said bikes go anywhere from $1 to $300 and that free bike registration is available at the auction site.

