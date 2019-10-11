A break-in delayed the opening Friday of the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse.
At about 2:15 a.m. Friday, the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock through a window on the West Avenue side of the building and vandalized the front desk and the Prime Time Center, an area set aside for children ages 7 to 13, according to executive director Bill Soper.
“We keep paint in there so kids can do crafts, so there was paint on the walls, the floor and the equipment,” Soper said.
The suspect can be seen damaging thousands of dollars in equipment, office supplies and materials.
The room includes foosball, board games, computers and video games.
The facility, located at 1140 Main St., opened three hours late, at 8 a.m., as YMCA staff dealt with the break-in.
“We’re trying to assess the amount and what’s still good and what’s damaged,” Soper said.
The Y captured video of the suspect that it shared with the La Crosse Police Department. The images show a young man wearing a white baseball hat, blue jeans with a torn knee, white Nike tennis shoes and a maroon UW-La Crosse Alumni hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information can contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-5962. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. You also can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.
What a jerk this kid is. It appears that he had a few too many drinks. It won't be long before he gets busted.
Who is he talking to when he says " Let's Go."? he also looks like he is looking for possibly another person. I would ask for footage from around the area and downtown. He kind of stumbled a little.
