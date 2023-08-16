Vike spent 32 years coaching at Holmen High, earning three state titles in as many sports. Baseball was his passions a young man, but girls’ basketball is where he’s made a lasting legacy. While teaching math at Holmen, Vike led Viking girls’ basketball to more than 400 wins.

Now that Duane has retired, he is enjoying basketball from the bleachers with his wife. He will be inducted to the WBCA on Sept. 28 in Wisconsin Dells.