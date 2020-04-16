Viking's new Mississippi River cruises to stop in La Crosse






 

Viking announced Thursday it will begin offering Mississippi River cruises in 2022, with stops planned in La Crosse.

Viking Mississippi will debut in August 2022, according to company officials, and the ship will sail on the Mississippi River, between New Orleans and St. Paul.

In addition to La Crosse, scheduled ports will be in Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal and St. Louis); Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport); and Minnesota (Red Wing and St. Paul).

Reservations can be made on the Viking website.

“At a time where many of us are at home, looking for inspiration to travel in the future, I am pleased to introduce a new, modern way to explore this great river," said Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen.

The Viking Mississippi, which is under construction in Louisiana, will be able to accommodate 386 guests in 193 staterooms.

