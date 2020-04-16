Viking's new Mississippi River cruises to stop in La Crosse

×
Pictured is a Viking's cruise ship.
Contributed
Viking announced Thursday it will begin offering Mississippi River cruises in 2022, with stops planned in La Crosse.
Viking Mississippi will debut in August 2022, according to company officials, and the ship will sail on the Mississippi River, between New Orleans and St. Paul.
In addition to La Crosse, scheduled ports will be in Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal and St. Louis); Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport); and Minnesota (Red Wing and St. Paul).
Reservations can be made on the
Viking website.
“At a time where many of us are at home, looking for inspiration to travel in the future, I am pleased to introduce a new, modern way to explore this great river," said Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen.
The Viking Mississippi, which is under construction in Louisiana, will be able to accommodate 386 guests in 193 staterooms.
America and Queen of the Mississippi
The America, left, and the Queen of the Mississippi tie up at Riverside Park in 2017.
Tribune file photo
American Queen and Queen of the Mississippi
The American Queen, left, and the Queen of the Mississippi docked in La Crosse in 2014.
Tribune file photo
Queen of the Mississippi
Liam Conradt, 5, of La Crosse rides his bicycle along the levee — and the visiting Queen of the Mississippi riverboat — in 2017 at Riverside Park.
Tribune file photo
Queen of the Mississippi
The Queen of the Mississippi docks in 2017 at Riverside Park.
Tribune file photo
Queen of the Mississippi
Bikers ride along the Mississippi River levee in Riverside Park in 2013 along side the Queen of the Mississippi.
Tribune file photo
Queen of the Mississippi
Passengers and onlookers view the Queen of the Mississippi from Riverside Park while it was docked in 2012.
Tribune file photo
Queen of the Mississippi
The Queen of the Mississippi is seen docked along the levee at Riverside Park in 2012.
Tribune file photo
Queen of the Mississippi
The Queen of the Mississippi is seen in 2012 docked at Riverside Park.
Tribune file photo
Queen of the Mississippi
La Crosse County Historical Society volunteers, from left, Pam Brose, George Italiano, Peg Warner and John Soldberg don period clothing during a 2012 visit of the Queen of the Mississippi at Riverside Park.
Tribune file photo
American Queen
The American Queen is shown here docked at Riverside Park in fall 2013.
Tribune file photo
American Queen
Dorina Lukins, left, and Peg Warner of the La Crosse Historical Society wait to greet passengers from the American Queen in 2015 at Riverside Park.
Tribune file photo
American Queen
The American Queen is shown here docked at Riverside Park in 2012.
Tribune file photo
American Queen
The American Queen steams up the Mississippi River in 2013 into La Crosse Thursday.
Tribune file photo
American Queen
The American Queen is shown docked at Riverside Park in this 2013 photo.
Tribune file photo
American Queen
The American Queen, a six deck, 418 foot-long steamboat built by McDermott Shipyard for the Delta Queen Steamboat Co. in 1995, docks at Riverside Park in La Crosse in 2012.
Tribune file photo
Queen of the Mississippi
A mix of blue sky and white clouds complement the four story Queen of the Mississippi Friday as it is docked along the levee at Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Queen of the Mississippi
The Erickson family of Verona, Wis., including Olivia, left, Brad and Alli, visit Riverside Park Friday where the Queen of the Mississippi was docked for most of the day.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
