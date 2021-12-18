Village of La Farge to receive up to $628,556 in recovery funds

Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) and Village President Cheryl Purvis announced that the Village of La Farge will receive up to $628,556 as part of the 2021 Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Project. This grant will support long-term recovery from flood damage.

Following the announcement, Pfaff said, “When natural disasters hit rural communities, neighbors pull together and rebuild. La Farge residents have shown incredible resilience, and I am pleased that these funds are available to assist with recovery.”

“This money will be used prudently to meet the village’s needs by the people who understand the situation best — folks who live and work here.”

Village President Cheryl Purvis said, “As a small low-income community located along the Kickapoo River, we have lost just under 30 homes since 2008 due to several flooding events. This grant will help us to start rebuilding much-needed affordable housing.”

CDBG-DR funds are distributed by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and made available through the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

