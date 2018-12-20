The owner of the Village Shopping Center has purchased the former Kmart site at the intersection of Losey Boulevard and State Road.
The La Crosse Planning and Development Department, which worked with VSC Corp. to facilitate the purchase, announced the acquisition Thursday.
The La Crosse Kmart, which sits across State Road from the Village Shopping Center, closed its doors in September 2017.
“The purpose of this purchase is to redevelop the site to its highest and best use to complement the neighborhood and the Village Shopping Center, which VSC Corporation has owned for the last 32 years. We are working with several potential developers and entities on a specific development plan. This is a great property, and we want to see it developed into its maximum potential and be a great addition to the city’s south side,” said a VSC representative said in a statement provided by the city of La Crosse.
The future of the 7.9-acre site, which includes the 88,400-square-foot building, as well as a Hardee’s restaurant, is of great interest in the community, with real estate developers and economic development professionals saying it would be a great site for a multistory, mixed-use project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.