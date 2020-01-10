Vince Hatt: A beast may be in your neighborhood

Beasts. Beasts are animals that can kill. A bear is a beast; a beagle is not.
Not all beasts are animals. In the Book of Revelation, the Roman Empire is a beast. Not only could it kill; it killed hundreds of Christians.
Every culture has its beasts. Some beasts hide in the culture. They lurk in the unconscious. When they become public, even apparently good people deny them. When anti-Semitism became public in Germany in the 1930s, apparently even good Catholics and Lutherans denied the beast was alive.
There has been a beast in our culture for 400 years. One of the names for this beast is racism. From 1619 through 2019, this beast has raged, sometime out of sight, but always there.
Some still think the beast was killed when Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves. Not true. Some think the beast was killed in 1870 when the 15th Amendment gave black men the right to vote. Not true.
According to the American history book I studied in high school, after 1870 the beast was dead. There was nothing in it about racism during the next 100 years.
Later I learned this period was called the “Jim Crow” era. There was the documented lynching of more than 5,000 blacks during this period, plus literally countless other abuses.
Some now think that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 killed the beast. After all, it ended segregation in public places and banned employment discrimination based on race. Again, not true.
Another name for the beast is white privilege.
Recently, I was visiting with Thomas Harris, leader of the White Privilege Symposium coming to La Crosse. I asked him why this title rather than having racism in the title. He said white privilege is more fundamental.
Under racism in our era is the determination to maintain white privilege. Hence, we have white supremacists.
I place people in roughly three categories concerning white privilege.
The first group denies there is white privilege. Its members state they have worked hard for what they have. Whiteness has nothing to do with it. Some will even assert that whites are being discriminated against. They cite rules about affirmative action to prove their point.
The second group is somewhat open to the idea. While these white folks are often defensive about naming it as white privilege, they know some facts in our culture. Facts such as higher incarceration and unemployment rates among blacks. Facts such as blacks, as a group, are far worse off economically than whites. But they are not sure that white privilege exists.
The third group believes there is white privilege. Some of these whites know they are in the middle class because of the GI bill. Their grandfather, or some elder, went to college without spending a dime. This education enabled them and their offspring to move up the economic ladder.
The one million blacks returning from World War II did not have this opportunity. Why? Because most colleges and universities used a quota system, limiting the number of black students each year. A mere 4% of black GIs were able to access this free education. The GI bill turned out to be affirmative action for white people.
Some others know they are in better housing because their ancestors received loans to improve their property. At the same time, many black neighborhoods were “redlined;” that is, blacks in those places were denied loans.
Some in the third group know that white people live longer than black people. One reason is that people of color have more stress in their lives.
This became clear to me when I spent 12 hours during two weekends in the same small group — with two members of color.
One of our activities was to check how many adverse experiences we had because of our race or religion. Examples include being the target of a racial slur, being labeled, told to go back where you came from. The person of color next to me had a total of 37 examples of these experiences. I had one. These experiences cause stress. Stress kills.
I encourage those in the second and third groups to add the White Privilege Symposium at the La Crosse Center on Oct. 16 and 17 to their 2020 calendars.
If you are in the first group, I am surprised you are still reading this. If so, you also may be open to learn about the deadly beast of white privilege, a beast that may be roaming in your neighborhood.