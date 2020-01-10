Vince Hatt: A beast may be in your neighborhood

Beasts. Beasts are animals that can kill. A bear is a beast; a beagle is not.

Not all beasts are animals. In the Book of Revelation, the Roman Empire is a beast. Not only could it kill; it killed hundreds of Christians.

Every culture has its beasts. Some beasts hide in the culture. They lurk in the unconscious. When they become public, even apparently good people deny them. When anti-Semitism became public in Germany in the 1930s, apparently even good Catholics and Lutherans denied the beast was alive.

There has been a beast in our culture for 400 years. One of the names for this beast is racism. From 1619 through 2019, this beast has raged, sometime out of sight, but always there.

Some still think the beast was killed when Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves. Not true. Some think the beast was killed in 1870 when the 15th Amendment gave black men the right to vote. Not true.

According to the American history book I studied in high school, after 1870 the beast was dead. There was nothing in it about racism during the next 100 years.

Later I learned this period was called the “Jim Crow” era. There was the documented lynching of more than 5,000 blacks during this period, plus literally countless other abuses.