I am sitting in a retreat center with four priests. It is six days after the Pennsylvania scandal broke, 301 priests sexually abusing more 1,000 children since 1940.
Although we had planned to meet for another reason, the conversation begins with an emotional discussion of this shocking news. There are feelings of horror, fear, anger, sadness and disbelief. We all express compassion and grief for the victims. Only God knows how much devastation and pain were inflicted and still continue in their lives.
These four men have all been priests for more than 50 years. They lived as priests during the time when most of this abuse was happening. Yet one of them said that he had no idea this was going on.
This has been my experience in talking to priests — they had no idea this was going on. Why? Because many priests live alone. Even when they lived with others, the structure in rectories and the confidentiality of the ministry made it easy to have secret time with others. Another reason is that priests expected and received total confidentiality in their conversations with their bishops. Other priests had no knowledge of these conversations.
I feel a deep sadness for these four priests. They have served several parishes with long days of compassionate ministry. I believe that if all the parishioners they served could give feedback, literally thousands would affirm and appreciate their ministry. Yet I fear they may be painted with the same brush as these abusing priests.
How did this sexual abuse of children happen?
Because of a perfect storm of mistaken beliefs. First, there was the mistaken belief about seminary training. Most of these priests were trained in an old system that was highly structured, emphasizing silence, alone time and strict obedience to a rule. There was little emphasis on building relationships, working in groups or growing through taking risks beyond their comfort zone. Moreover, there were no instruments used to evaluate psycho-sexual maturity. After ordination, they lived in the clerical culture described above.
Second, sexual abuse was treated as a moral issue. The offending priest needed to go to confession, repent and spend time in prayer.
Third, on the advice of reputable psychiatrists and therapists, bishops sent these priests into treatment. Usually the treatment centers were therapeutic communities that believed recovery would be possible, similar to an addiction. This proved to be another mistaken belief.
Fourth, presuming offending priests were in recovery from this horrible pattern, bishops assigned them back into ministry in a new place, where many returned to abusing additional children.
Fifth, when bishops discovered that they were vulnerable to huge lawsuits, they turned to lawyers rather than the pastoral compassion of Jesus. They admitted no guilt publicly and sought private confidential payoffs to those offended. In a terrible mistaken belief, some even tried to vilify the victims to reduce the number of payoffs.
Finally, there is the reality of the clerical culture. Briefly, clerical culture includes privilege, keeping power, protecting its own and projecting an aura of sanctity. This was reinforced by choosing bishops because of their administrative skills rather than pastoral skills. Consequently, they responded to clergy abuse like CEOs of large corporations.
Incidentally, Pope Francis has changed this. He is choosing bishops with a focus on pastoral skills. They “smell like the sheep.” His metaphor for the church is “the wounded on a battlefield” rather than a corporation with an opportunity for advancement. This is a basic reason that Pope Francis is receiving so much flak from cardinals and bishops who like the old system.
What needs to be changed?
Briefly, all of the above. And some of it has already happened. From the beginning of his papacy, Francis has especially preached to the hierarchy the need to dismantle the clerical culture.
Additionally, in every diocese, nation and the Vatican, there needs to be an oversight committee, including lay people that has sufficient authority, budget and expertise to make sure this never happens again. Recent news of the police, doctors, coaches and the executive branch of the U.S. government show the danger of having the sole watchdog coming from within the group.
Finally, there needs to be permanent memorials rather than temporary apologies. I suggest in our own diocese we need another addition to our shrine. Near the section devoted to unborn children, there needs to be a memorial to the thousands of children who have been abused by priests. In Washington, D.C., and in the Vatican, there need to be memorials. Perhaps like the memorial to Vietnam soldiers, there will be a place for those in pain to grieve and for the rest of us to be reminded to never forget.
(1) comment
Of course there are many wonderful priests; but Mr. Hatt starts his article by hiding behind them. Once past that slight of hand, one clearly sees Mr Hatt is an apologist for the Catholic Church and none of his lists of causes or cures of the abuses calls out the offenders for what they are: criminals, and they need to dealt with through law enforcement.
Pope Francis is just one more of the Catholic clergy swamp unable to face the problem. He needs to resign, as Benedict did. I'm not a big fan of Cardinal Burke but he is correct on this issue.
