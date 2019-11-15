I never liked the Apostles’ Creed.
If you were raised Christian, you might remember the words of the creed, “Born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died and was buried.”
Do you notice anything that’s missing? It’s no small thing. It’s the whole life of Jesus. He is born — he dies. What happened during his life, in the “dash” above? The creed says nothing.
I never liked this creed because it omits the whole life of Jesus. Yet I admit I have never been able to create a short phrase or two to replace the dash. Some phrases I considered include “taught we were unconditionally loved by God” or “gave a living witness how we are to live and love.” I tried other phrases. They all seem terribly inadequate.
Moreover, I feel trapped by the rhythm of the creed. The story of the living Jesus is so immense; the phrases, so short. I remain frustrated.
There is a deeper frustration. It goes back to what I was taught as a teenager. I learned that Jesus had to die for our sins. Adam’s sin had caused God to be mad at us. Since God was infinite, someone equal to God had to make up for this. Since Jesus was equal to God, his death paid the debt of our sins. Hence, the really big deal was his death.
I later learned this explanation was called the “theory of atonement.” It was not formalized until the eleventh century by Anselm of Canterbury. Apparently, it made sense to those who lived in feudal times.
I cannot believe in a god like this. A god who is vindictive. A god who gets even. A god who never forgets being hurt.
I discovered a way beyond the theory of atonement. But this atonement theory is still being taught today in some Christian circles. No wonder many reject Christianity based on this understanding of God.
I became a Franciscan affiliate because Franciscans do not teach this explanation. Our belief is that Jesus came to make clear the unconditional love that God has for us and all of creation. Genesis states that God made everything good. Hence, we are originally blessed, not originally sinful.
You have free articles remaining.
Jesus is not “Plan B” for a world that was messed up by Adam’s sin. Jesus is not an afterthought in God’s plan.
Jesus was always in God’s plan. He came to show us we are loved extravagantly, and therefore have the security to love extravagantly.
Jesus came to make clear God’s complete empathy with us. To demonstrate that God is totally with us and not against us, God became one of us. This seems too good to be true, but I believe it is.
Francis understood and lived the reality of Jesus’ crucifixion. However, he knew the first gift of God was Jesus’ incarnation; that is, his becoming human.
To experience the depth of the Incarnation, Francis celebrated Christmas in a wonderful new way. He wanted to share the joy that was, for him, the most important feast of the year.
On Christmas eve nearly 800 years ago, in the little town of Greccio, Francis created the nativity scene of the birth of Jesus, complete with live animals. At midnight, Mass was celebrated in this nativity scene. Francis, as a deacon, preached a touching sermon filled with the wonder of the Son of God being born in a humble stable, the wonder of the Incarnation.
He began the practice that is repeated in Christian churches and millions of Christian homes every December: displaying the nativity scene. My earliest memory of Christmas is setting up a gently worn creche (manger and small figurines). Of course, we did not add the wise men until the feast of the Epiphany.
Jesus lived an inclusive life of compassion for all. He made friends with prostitutes, tax collectors and those on the fringes of society. He challenged people to love their enemies, to forgive, to care for the poor and to have a change of heart.
Jesus’ lifestyle upset religious leaders of the day because crowds followed him. These leaders convinced the Romans, who had authority over the Jews, that he was a troublemaker. Since the Romans wanted no problems as the large crowd gathered for Passover, they removed Jesus by crucifixion.
It was not the end. Here is the rest of the story. Christ was raised from the dead. We celebrate this on Easter, which wouldn’t have happened without the Incarnation.
Nonetheless, I still don’t like the Apostles’ Creed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.