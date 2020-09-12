Vince Hatt: Arc slowly bends toward justice

I am standing on a corner in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with three other guys. We are discussing which way to go to continue our exploration.
“Larry” approaches and offers a newspaper to each of us. We each look briefly and hand the papers back. We say we are straight guys and not interested in gay places. We talk to him about what else was interesting in the area.
Larry tells us we are different. We ask “how?” He says, “Normally guys either buy the paper or throw it back with disgust or an insulting comment. You just continue the conversation.”
We reply that since he sells this paper, he probably knows a lot about this old town section. He then offers to take us on a tour. Making it clear that we were interested in history and architecture and not gay bars, we experience an interesting and delightful three-hour exploration of old San Juan.
At the end, we offer to buy him a drink in gratitude. Over a beer, he tells us his story. He was a teacher in Chicago.
After several years teaching, his contract was not renewed. Someone on the school board found out he was gay and did not want him around his children. Larry explains, “I never said a word about gayness to students, but I came out of the closet to adult friends.”
Larry sent out 60 applications to schools over a wide area and did not get one response.
He sadly commented, “I came here because it was much better to be homeless in San Juan than in Chicago, especially during the winter. I make enough publishing my paper to get by.” We grieved with him and said good-bye.
Three of us were teachers; the other was a principal. We had become friends in a master’s in education program the previous summer. We decided to take a week’s vacation together this year before summer school began.
When we were back at the hotel, the principal felt sorry for Larry but said he could not hire him either. If he did this, the school board would certainly find out, and he would be terminated as principal. It was June 1970.
Today, there is controversy among Catholic bishops about how to minister to members of the LGBTQ community.
At the center of the controversy is a Jesuit priest, Father James Martin. Martin wrote a book, ”Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion and Sensitivity.”
Two recently appointed Cardinals support the book. Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark writes, “In too many parts of our church, LGBT people have been made to feel unwelcome, excluded and even shamed.
Father Martin’s inspiring new book … reminds LGBT Catholics that they are as much a part of our church as any other Catholic.”
Cardinal Blasé Cupich of Chicago agrees. He affirms what Martin was doing and points out that Pope Francis appointed Martin to a commission in Rome. However, other bishops have forbidden Martin to speak in their dioceses.
On Sept. 30, 2019, Pope Francis invited Martin to meet with him in Rome. Some commentators believe that this was a signal to American bishops that Francis supported Martin’s work.
When some American bishops met with Francis on Feb. 10, Catholic News Agency reported that Francis was upset with Martin, according to several unidentified bishops.
Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe, who attended the same meeting, disagrees. He said that the pope never spoke of Father Martin or his ministry in a negative way. Wester denied that the pope ever said that Martin was given a “talking to.”
Contrary to what was reported anonymously, Francis was never angry or upset.
The struggle in the Catholic church about treatment of LGBTQ members goes on. Recently, gay people have been fired from Catholic schools.
Hopefully, the struggle of treatment of LGBTQ folks is over in the public workplace.
On June 15, the U.S. Supreme Court announced the protection of LGBTQ workers from discrimination.
By a 6-3 margin, the court declared employers cannot fire workers on the basis of sexual orientation.
When I read the decision, I thought again about Larry. It was exactly 50 years ago we met him on a corner in San Juan.
“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice,” preached Martin Luther King Jr. It bent too slowly for Larry. The decision was 50 years too late for him.
I felt a new and deeper sadness.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.