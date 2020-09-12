Vince Hatt: Arc slowly bends toward justice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am standing on a corner in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with three other guys. We are discussing which way to go to continue our exploration.

“Larry” approaches and offers a newspaper to each of us. We each look briefly and hand the papers back. We say we are straight guys and not interested in gay places. We talk to him about what else was interesting in the area.

Larry tells us we are different. We ask “how?” He says, “Normally guys either buy the paper or throw it back with disgust or an insulting comment. You just continue the conversation.”

We reply that since he sells this paper, he probably knows a lot about this old town section. He then offers to take us on a tour. Making it clear that we were interested in history and architecture and not gay bars, we experience an interesting and delightful three-hour exploration of old San Juan.

At the end, we offer to buy him a drink in gratitude. Over a beer, he tells us his story. He was a teacher in Chicago.

After several years teaching, his contract was not renewed. Someone on the school board found out he was gay and did not want him around his children. Larry explains, “I never said a word about gayness to students, but I came out of the closet to adult friends.”