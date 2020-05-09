Vince Hatt: Are we transforming -- or simply rearranging the furniture?

Francis did not answer the “small” question regarding condoms. He went on to say, “Malnutrition, exploitation of persons, slave work, lack of drinking water. These are the problems. ... I say to humanity: Make justice, and when all are healed, where there is not injustice in the world, we can speak about the Sabbath.” Or condoms.

Sr. Carol Zinn, executive director of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, says transforming church culture “is not going to be accomplished by just changing things here and there. It is not a journey of change that we’re looking at, it seems to me. It is a journey of transformation. And the kind of letting go that has to happen in a journey of transformation is absolutely profound.”

If you have ever tried to transform an organization like a school, police department or business, you know how much resistance you get.

Pope Francis is getting such resistance, chiefly from Americans. He is not rearranging the furniture of the church. He wants to transform its leadership from clericalism to servanthood. This transformation is necessary to finally end the sexual-abuse scandal.