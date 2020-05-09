Vince Hatt: Are we transforming -- or simply rearranging the furniture?

“Amazing!” That was my comment several times as I watched an egg become a butterfly.
My wife, Janice, began the process by bringing into our house “tiny white dots” on a milkweed leaf. She told me these were monarch butterfly eggs. I was amazed as a white dot evolved to a caterpillar to a chrysalis to a butterfly, all in 28 days.
I watched a complete transformation. The caterpillar was green and yellow. The butterfly was orange and black. More importantly, the caterpillar was grounded; the butterfly flew unrestrained from our deck.
Occasionally, Janice rearranges the living room. The couch is moved; there are different pictures on the wall. But it is a change, not a transformation. Basically, it is still the same living room.
Pope Francis wants to transform, not change, the Catholic church. An example is his response to a reporter on a flight from Africa in 2015.
The reporter asks if the church should ease its restrictions on the use of condoms given the spread of HIV. Francis responds that the question “seems too small to me.”
Francis compares the question to the time religious authorities tried to trap Jesus (Matthew 12:10). They asked him if it was legal to heal on the Sabbath. Jesus implies the question is too small to him. He heals the man with the shriveled hand.
Francis did not answer the “small” question regarding condoms. He went on to say, “Malnutrition, exploitation of persons, slave work, lack of drinking water. These are the problems. ... I say to humanity: Make justice, and when all are healed, where there is not injustice in the world, we can speak about the Sabbath.” Or condoms.
Sr. Carol Zinn, executive director of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, says transforming church culture “is not going to be accomplished by just changing things here and there. It is not a journey of change that we’re looking at, it seems to me. It is a journey of transformation. And the kind of letting go that has to happen in a journey of transformation is absolutely profound.”
If you have ever tried to transform an organization like a school, police department or business, you know how much resistance you get.
Pope Francis is getting such resistance, chiefly from Americans. He is not rearranging the furniture of the church. He wants to transform its leadership from clericalism to servanthood. This transformation is necessary to finally end the sexual-abuse scandal.
Yet transformation is what Christianity, and many world religions, is about. As apostle Paul said, “We are to become a new creation in Christ” — transforming from a self-centered to a love-centered life.
Zinn speaks repeatedly of Jesus’ choice of love over fear, mercy over judgment and of inclusion over exclusion. If Catholicism is going to change, Zinn adds, “We have to do some serious work about how we are in relationship with one another.”
Francis challenges us to reflect on the big questions. How do we bring about justice among us? How do we go about not just changing, but transforming relationships at every level?
Suppose a reporter asks an elected leader in the United States, “When can we enjoy drinking in a bar with friends again?”
Suppose the leader responds, “Your question seems too small. These are the big issues: health care, climate change, income inequality, discrimination. How do we attempt not just changing, but transforming our relationships with one another?”
Both the Catholic church and the United States are in liminal space, liminal space is the uncertain “time between.” We have left the old normal, yet we have not arrived at a different normal.
My favorite image is that I am swimming across a lake. I am past the point of no return, but an unknown shore has become shrouded in fog. I must swim toward an unseen destination.
Spiritual writers say most spiritual growth happens in liminal space. This forced liminal retreat caused by COVID-19 is an opportunity for growth. Will we simply rearrange the furniture, or will we be transformed?
The mantra during this time is “We’re all in this together.” Does it indicate a temporary change or a real transformation?
We hear news of health-care workers, store clerks and neighbors responding with love and generosity. Are they doing serious work around their relationships with others? Are they transforming or simply changing? What about the rest of us? Are we changing or transforming? It is up to each of us. We have a chance to fly.
