Vince Hatt: Celebrating another day of thanksgiving

Incidentally, my wife does not belong to any of these groups. We both decided that this makes the groups more free and less complicated.

Those at the table started to ask me several questions as they were curious about groups staying together for such a long time. Their questions can be summarized in the following categories.

What is the structure of the meetings?

The rules are simple: We honor confidentiality and check-in without interruption or feedback (unless the speaker asks for it). In the discussion that follows, we speak from our own experience without judgment of others.

Why do you think people faithfully attend the same group for as long as 40 years?

In a world of lack of trust and “bowling alone,” people long for a safe place to be themselves. Eventually, all of us take the risk of being vulnerable and find we are accepted and supported. This brings about what we all hunger for — to be deeply connected with other human beings. People that are not deeply connected with others settle for unfulfilling comfort, addictive behavior, or — in the worst case — violence.