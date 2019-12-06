Vince Hatt: Celebrating another day of thanksgiving

T’was the night after Thanksgiving and all through the house.
Not a creature was stirring not even a mouse. We had just settled down for a long winter’s nap.
Later, nature calls.
As I return to bed, I think about the day that just happened. Now I cannot go back to sleep. I am excited. There is too much positive energy flowing through me.
Thanksgiving Day began with Janice and me running the Berbee Derby 5K race in Madison. Out of about 2,000 runners, we both won medals. Full disclosure: there were six men in my age group (75-99) and one of us walked. The top three received medals.
This proves my strategy developed 30 years ago continues to be successful. I was working hard to run faster, but I never won a medal. I decided instead to work on getting older, one day at a time. Now another medal is mine.
Thanksgiving continues with dinner prepared by Janice’s sister and her spouse. The feast is perfect. The turkey, unbelievable. The sweet potatoes, tremendous. The pumpkin pie, incredible. There is no quid pro quo. All is grace.
As we linger at the table, the conversation turns to my participation in several longstanding small groups — five of which started between 20 to 40 years ago. Three of these are all men, one is all women but me, and the other is mixed.
Incidentally, my wife does not belong to any of these groups. We both decided that this makes the groups more free and less complicated.
Those at the table started to ask me several questions as they were curious about groups staying together for such a long time. Their questions can be summarized in the following categories.
You have free articles remaining.
- What is the structure of the meetings?
The rules are simple: We honor confidentiality and check-in without interruption or feedback (unless the speaker asks for it). In the discussion that follows, we speak from our own experience without judgment of others.
- Why do you think people faithfully attend the same group for as long as 40 years?
In a world of lack of trust and “bowling alone,” people long for a safe place to be themselves. Eventually, all of us take the risk of being vulnerable and find we are accepted and supported. This brings about what we all hunger for — to be deeply connected with other human beings. People that are not deeply connected with others settle for unfulfilling comfort, addictive behavior, or — in the worst case — violence.
Being human is an insecure experience. Ironically, when we reveal our insecurities, everyone feels more secure. In other words, we discover that what we think is most personal is, in fact, most universal. For example, when I reveal my personal struggle with guilt toward responding to my aging parents, others reveal a similar struggle.
- Why do I remain in so many groups?
Briefly, they are all life-giving. My fundamental spiritual journey is to move from an ego-driven life to a love-driven life. Though they use other words, I find everyone has a similar journey. It is life-giving to discuss this. I can only talk so long about the Packers.
It is a special joy to have emotional and spiritual companions over a significant portion of my life. The oldest men’s group began in 1979 when we were young professionals, struggling with issues about faithfulness, leadership and integrity. Now we are all older than 80 years old, struggling with health issues. I call our check-in an “organ recital,” as we talk about our knees, hearts and other body parts.
Three of the original members of this group have died. Their profound gift has been to mentor the dying process for me.
A unique gift for me during the past 25 years has been to journey with a group of women except for me. Originally, there was another man in the group, but he moved away several years ago. I was intrigued by their stories of raising children, then adjusting to empty nests. Now they have delightful grandmother stories to tell.
This group gathers during a noon meal including two bottles of wine. I leave at 1:30. They have the awesome task of finishing the wine. The conversation from that point is unknown to me. It is probably better that way.
After playing the video of Thanksgiving Day in my mind, I notice daylight streaming through the bedroom window.
Now the rising sun announces another day of thanksgiving.