“What surprised me the most was how afraid Americans were.”
This was the answer of a refugee from South Sudan. My question was, “What surprised you the most when you came to the United States?” That was his answer. He was amazed about how afraid Americans were. He added, “Americans live in the most powerful nation in the world, yet there is so much fear here.”
Many Americans profess to be Christian. The most repeated instruction in the Bible is “Do not be afraid.” Richard Rohr had them counted. He says that 365 times — one for each day — the Bible states do not be afraid.
This is not unique to Christianity. It seems that all the great spiritual traditions emphasize a basic thing: Be not afraid.
The Bible also says to love. The Bible says that fear blocks the ability to love. “Love has no room for fear; rather, perfect love casts out all fear” (1 John 4:18). Fear closes us in on ourselves while love calls us to be expansive. The opposite of love is not hate. It is fear. Dealing with our fears is a supremely important part of the spiritual journey for Christians, as well as all others.
Several years ago, I read an author who explained the difference between false religion and true religion. False religion says, “Pray, trust in God, and the things you fear will happen to you will not happen to you.” True religion, on the other hand, says, “Pray, trust in God, and the things you fear will happen to you are quite likely to happen to you, but they are nothing to be afraid of.”
If this is true, many of us practice a false religion. Other authors go further. If our religious faith does not help us to love beyond our fears, we are functional atheists. Since we do not function with trust in God, our faith is empty.
Part of the reason that Americans seem more fearful is that we live with the illusion of control. If we work hard enough or have enough money, we can control outcomes. Yes, some outcomes, but not some big ones.
My limited experience in third world countries teaches me that people there know they have limited control of life. This frees them to enjoy the good parts of life and relationships as they happen. Their attitude is more “Que sera, sera — whatever will be, will be.”
Some psychologists say that underneath our fears is the fear of death. Ultimately, we have to befriend death if we want to live less fearful lives.
I have journeyed with several people as they approached death. The first was a woman with breast cancer. When she found out how serious it was, she peacefully said, “Either way, I’ll be OK.” That is true religion.
Some have befriended death, but their family members have not. They insist that “Everything possible should be done for mother.” The main thing that some dying people need from their families is permission to die. They need to be told that it is all right to let go and that their families will be OK.
On occasion, I have witnessed families staying around the clock to encourage someone to fight on through illness. Then they take a break to go to the cafeteria and the person dies when no one is there. Part of me wonders that in the absence of family members, the patient felt free to let go.
I also wonder if the fear of death causes us to spend huge sums of money in health care the last few months of life. If more of us don’t befriend death, we could bankrupt Medicare.
I was a child during World War II. The only quote from President Franklin Roosevelt that my parents taught me was, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Good advice even for today.
It is not that all fears are bad. Many are necessary to keep us safe. Yet fear of death truncates our ability to love. I would like to be of one mind with St. Francis. When asked what he would do if he found out that he was going to die today, he reportedly said, “I would continue to hoe the garden.”
I still have lots of fears. I am afraid of bats. The last time one buzzed by me as I sat peacefully in the living room, I screamed and ducked to the floor. I think I am mainly OK with dying, but I don’t want to be scared to death by a bat.
