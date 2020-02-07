Vince Hatt: 'God was crying with you'

Dr. Shu asks Ken, “Who do you want to be God?” Ken replies, “Vince.”
It is 1989. I am in a psychodrama therapy group in St. Louis. Ken wants to be the protagonist — a person who volunteers to be in a drama that deals with some issue in their life.
I knew little about Ken. He had been a missionary priest in Africa. He seemed depressed and said little in the group until now. Shu had just asked Ken what he wants to do. Ken said, “I want to talk to God.”
To be in the role as God, Shu has me stand on a chair and drapes a sheet around my shoulders. She then asks Ken where he wants to be. Ken goes quickly out the door of the room and slams it shut.
Shu follows him out the door. I wait in silence on the chair. About five minutes later, Ken comes back into the room accompanied by Shu.
Ken moves slowly toward me. I hear him repeatedly ask, “Where were you, God?” With each step, he gets louder. When he is about 10 feet from me, he screams, “Where were you, God? Where were you when hungry people came to me and I had no food? Where were you when people were starving to death? Where were you, God, when a baby died in my arms?”
He slumps over and weeps bitterly.
In a few minutes, Shu says, “Reverse roles.” Ken now stands on the chair and has the white sheet draped on him. I, as Ken, head out the door. When I come back into the room, I repeat Ken’s words. I conclude, “Where were you, God, when a baby died in my arms?”
I slump over and weep. I feel his pain intensely.
You have free articles remaining.
There is a long silence. Finally, Ken, as God, tearfully replies, “I was crying with you.” More silence as many of us weep.
Finally, Shu says again, “Reverse roles.”
I stand on the chair as God. Ken comes in the door and repeats his soliloquy, finishing with, “Where were you, God, when a baby died in my arms?” After a long pause, I, as God, compassionately say to him, “I was crying with you.”
This was a breakthrough for Ken. It started his healing.
It was also a breakthrough for me. I joined the group because I had been depressed for three years. Medication and talk therapy helped some. But I felt there was something unresolved at a deep emotional and spiritual level.
After the psychodrama, we sat in a circle to reflect. There were two rules — the protagonist doesn’t talk, and we cannot speak about his psychodrama. We can only share what has been going on in us.
Every psychodrama becomes my psychodrama. Something is always going on in me. At this time, my image of God was changing. The old image wasn’t working anymore.
To this day, my image of God is still in process. All the parts of my image do not nicely fit together. I am OK with that.
For me, God is a mysterious, gracious presence who journeys with me. Not only that, when I go to the deepest part of me, God dwells there, too.
Since 1989, I have been a spiritual companion for many people. At some deep level they all struggle with the question, “What is God like?” Some, because their old understanding of God doesn’t make sense anymore, wonder indeed if God even exists.
Sometimes Ken’s question becomes their question. “Where were you God when this tragedy happened in my life?”
The best answer I know is, “God was crying with you.”