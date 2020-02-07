Vince Hatt: 'God was crying with you'

Dr. Shu asks Ken, “Who do you want to be God?” Ken replies, “Vince.”

It is 1989. I am in a psychodrama therapy group in St. Louis. Ken wants to be the protagonist — a person who volunteers to be in a drama that deals with some issue in their life.

I knew little about Ken. He had been a missionary priest in Africa. He seemed depressed and said little in the group until now. Shu had just asked Ken what he wants to do. Ken said, “I want to talk to God.”

To be in the role as God, Shu has me stand on a chair and drapes a sheet around my shoulders. She then asks Ken where he wants to be. Ken goes quickly out the door of the room and slams it shut.

Shu follows him out the door. I wait in silence on the chair. About five minutes later, Ken comes back into the room accompanied by Shu.

Ken moves slowly toward me. I hear him repeatedly ask, “Where were you, God?” With each step, he gets louder. When he is about 10 feet from me, he screams, “Where were you, God? Where were you when hungry people came to me and I had no food? Where were you when people were starving to death? Where were you, God, when a baby died in my arms?”

He slumps over and weeps bitterly.