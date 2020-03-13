Vince Hatt: Here's how to find hope in your toolbox

Finally, I am convinced that willpower does not work. Help can come, but it is outside of me. I surrender the attitude, “I can do it by myself.”

Nonetheless, my toolbox has been helpful.

The first tool is to join a support group. I have been blessed to be part of a men’s group that started 42 years ago. We meet every month and include a “review of life” in each meeting. We share about how life is going for us without interruption or feedback, unless the person asks for it.

Nine men have been a part of the group. However, three are deceased and one now has pancreatic cancer. He emailed me a few days after reading my recent commentary on Ash Wednesday and facing our mortality. He said he was at peace with dying.

Locally, I am part of Depressed Anonymous that meets at Franciscan Spirituality Center every Monday, 5:30 to 6:30 pm. For the past 25 years, we have been using the 12-step program to deal with depression. All who struggle with depression are welcome.