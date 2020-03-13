Vince Hatt: Here's how to find hope in your toolbox

The worst feeling I have ever experienced is hopelessness.
It is January 1987. Sleeplessness was making suicidal thoughts a nightly battle. I am losing the fight. I get up, drive to a hospital and commit myself. I feel utterly hopeless.
After that experience, and during several years, I put together my toolbox to deal with hopelessness. It has not been a total success. I have had two other experiences of profound hopelessness.
My greatest challenge is to realize that feelings are not facts.
Just because I feel hopeless, the fact is, I am not hopeless.
When I get to that place, I am like a bumblebee in our front room bashing against the front window trying to get outside. I open the door 10 feet away, but the bee insists on trying to get out a window that cannot be opened. It cannot see the open door.
In 1987, I discovered, with help, an open door. However, with two later experiences of complete hopelessness, I was again sure there was no way out.
Even though I had the experience of finding an open door before, my feelings told me that this time I would not. The conclusion of my feelings: This new depression would last forever.
In all three cases, I was blessed with people in my life who patiently stayed with me until I found the open door. Tragically, other people who are unable or unwilling to find such support are found with bullets in their heads, drowned in rivers or dead by an overdose.
Finally, I am convinced that willpower does not work. Help can come, but it is outside of me. I surrender the attitude, “I can do it by myself.”
Nonetheless, my toolbox has been helpful.
The first tool is to join a support group. I have been blessed to be part of a men’s group that started 42 years ago. We meet every month and include a “review of life” in each meeting. We share about how life is going for us without interruption or feedback, unless the person asks for it.
Nine men have been a part of the group. However, three are deceased and one now has pancreatic cancer. He emailed me a few days after reading my recent commentary on Ash Wednesday and facing our mortality. He said he was at peace with dying.
Locally, I am part of Depressed Anonymous that meets at Franciscan Spirituality Center every Monday, 5:30 to 6:30 pm. For the past 25 years, we have been using the 12-step program to deal with depression. All who struggle with depression are welcome.
A second item in my toolbox is a list of statements that inspire me about hope. Here is one from Eric Fromm: “Hope is paradoxical. It is neither passive waiting nor is it unrealistic forcing of circumstances that cannot occur. It is like a crouched tiger, which will jump only when the moment for jumping has come …Those whose hope is weak settle down for comfort or for violence; those whose hope is strong see and cherish all signs of new life and are ready every moment to help the birth of that which is ready to be born.”
Another quote is from Vaclav Havel: “Either we have hope within us or we don’t; it is a dimension of the soul … Hope is an ability to work for something because it is good, not just because it stands to succeed … In short, I think the deepest and most important form of hope … is something we get, as it were, from ‘elsewhere.’”
When Havel says from “elsewhere,” I think of spirituality. All the world religions have passages in their sacred books or writings about the “elsewhere” from which hope comes.
Here is one from Hebrew scriptures that names a possible “elsewhere.” It is from Lamentations 3:17-27.
“My soul is deprived of peace. I have forgotten what happiness is: I tell myself my future is lost…
“But I will call this to mind as my reason to have hope. The favors of the Lord are not exhausted; his mercies are not spent. They are renewed each morning, so great is his faithfulness.
“Good is the Lord to the one who waits for him, to the soul that seeks him. It is good to hope in silence for the saving help of the Lord.”
This is part of my toolbox that also includes exercise, breathing and mindfulness. If you struggle with depression, what’s in yours?