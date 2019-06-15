Maybe I should become a humanist. Recently, I received a flyer from the American Humanist Association.
Humanism “affirms our ability and responsibility to live ethical lives … that aspire to the greater good of humanity.” Sounds reasonable. I also agree with its commitment “to building an inclusive America.”
One of the reasons to consider becoming a humanist is my need to distinguish myself from millions of people who name their religion as Christian. Yet I can in no way reconcile my beliefs with theirs. Here are some of these groups and why I cannot be part of them.
- Those who believe in the prosperity gospel. In contrast, Jesus said you cannot serve both God and money.
- Those who believe in white privilege. Jesus taught that we are all equally loved by God.
- Those who are anti-Semitic or Islamophobic. Jesus taught that we are to love all our neighbors as ourselves.
- Those who dismiss scientific knowledge. The universe is about 13.7 billion years old. Genesis is a poetic metaphor about how God created everything as good. It is not a scientific statement.
- Those fundamentalists who believe in the total literal understanding of the Bible. Do they really believe that Jesus wants us to hate our mothers and fathers while the fourth commandment tells us to honor them?
- Those who believe that only those who accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior are saved. What about the millions throughout human history who have never heard of Jesus?
As I read more carefully the AHA flyer, I also have problems with Humanism. It has no room for religious beliefs. It asserts that humanity has within itself “all that is needed to improve the conditions of life.”
I believe humanists have too much confidence in human reason. The harsh reality is that reason is often not the main driver of ethical decisions. If you doubt this, watch the news.
Yes, one definition of humans is that we are rational animals, but that’s not the whole story.
- Humans are story-telling animals. Humans often make ethical decisions based on the stories their communities tell. Most religions have stories that go back hundreds of years. These stories are passed on to generation after generation. Humanism has no story.
- Humans are ritual-making animals. All religions have rituals. These rituals form the beliefs and actions of their members. Humanism has no ethical-making rituals.
- Humans tend to follow heroes. Christians have Jesus; Muslims have Mohammed; Jews have David; Buddhists have Buddha. I don’t know whom the humanists have. Many religions have martyred heroes who died for their faith. I don’t know any martyred heroes for humanism.
- Humans have experiences that transcend reason. “The heart has reasons that reason does not know,” says the Little Prince. Love, not reason, is the ultimate hope for humanity.
While my hope is that the religions based on love will lead to the greater good of humanity, their track records indicate they are far from success. Several horrible events have happened in the name of religion. Certainly, this includes Christianity.
However, I agree with the insight of G. K. Chesterton. He said, “Christianity has not been tried and found wanting. It has been found difficult and left untried.”
Millions who call themselves Christian do not take the gospels seriously enough. That includes me. For example, Jesus observes a poor widow who gives two copper coins to the treasury in the synagogue (Luke 21:1). He praises her for giving out of what she needs for living, not from her surplus. I have never tried that. I have given, but always out of my surplus.
Jesus also tells us to “love one another as I have loved you” (John 15:12). Jesus loves us totally and unconditionally. If I look carefully enough, I can always find pieces of self-interest in my loving. I fall short of Jesus’ instruction.
If all us Christians seriously tried Christianity, we could contribute significantly more to the greater good of humanity. We do have contemporaries who have tried — Martin Luther King, jr., Mother Teresa, Oscar Romero, Dorothy Day and many others whom I don’t know. Humanity desperately needs thousands more Christians who try harder.
I will not become a humanist. I don’t believe we can do it all on our own. I want to be a Christian, but I have found Christianity exceedingly difficult.
I want to name a category that fits me. Maybe I am on the way to becoming a humanist Christian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.