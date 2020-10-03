Vince Hatt: Keeping the file of life's lessons

The third topic was similar. All of us learned to read with Dick and Jane books. Perhaps the first word we learned — and the most important word — was “look.”

By now, we all had our own “glasses” — the framework by which we look at the world. Our glasses are helpful but limiting. Take them off once in a while. Better yet, have conversations with those who look at the world differently from us.

I continue to leaf through my file. The title of my talk for the 50th reunion was “All I Really Need to Know I Didn’t Learn in Kindergarten.” I acknowledged that this seemed opposite of my 30th reunion talk, but I hope by now at 68 years, we had learned that life is paradoxical.

By now, I was on the other side of my midlife crisis. It was painful, but I learned some things that I didn’t learn in kindergarten. The things I learned in kindergarten were still true, but there are things you only learn through life experiences. I spoke of five things I had learned through my midlife journey.

1. Our lives are made of up of long days and short years. There were long days in my life. Long days after my dad died suddenly of a heart attack. Long days of depression. Yet here we are at our 50th reunion. Where did the years go?