Vince Hatt: Keeping the file of life's lessons

It’s time. At my age, I need to clean out my files.
I pull out one labeled “high school reunions.” We had our 60th reunion in 2018. It was our last. The hometown committee that arranged them said they anticipated no energy to host it in 2028. We all smiled, knowingly.
I was asked to give a speech at every reunion. I leaf through my notes reminiscing. For our 30th reunion, the title of my talk was “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” That was especially fun. I had been with some of our classmates since we met in Miss Polus’ kindergarten class in 1945.
Here’s what we learned from her. Share everything. Play fair. Put things back where you found them. Clean up your own mess. Say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody. Flush.
I spent some time on three topics that Robert Fulghum mentioned in his book from which I took my title. The first was, “When you go out in the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands and stick together.” The journey of life is too dangerous to do it alone. By age 48, I hoped we had learned to form friendships of mutual support.
The second was “Be aware of wonder.” In kindergarten everything was new. We became excited by such wonders as a baby chick or colored chalk. We could now have the attitude there is nothing new under the sun, and there won’t be. Or we can have the expectation every morning that I have the gift of a new day that I have never lived before. What wonders can I notice?
The third topic was similar. All of us learned to read with Dick and Jane books. Perhaps the first word we learned — and the most important word — was “look.”
By now, we all had our own “glasses” — the framework by which we look at the world. Our glasses are helpful but limiting. Take them off once in a while. Better yet, have conversations with those who look at the world differently from us.
I continue to leaf through my file. The title of my talk for the 50th reunion was “All I Really Need to Know I Didn’t Learn in Kindergarten.” I acknowledged that this seemed opposite of my 30th reunion talk, but I hope by now at 68 years, we had learned that life is paradoxical.
By now, I was on the other side of my midlife crisis. It was painful, but I learned some things that I didn’t learn in kindergarten. The things I learned in kindergarten were still true, but there are things you only learn through life experiences. I spoke of five things I had learned through my midlife journey.
1. Our lives are made of up of long days and short years. There were long days in my life. Long days after my dad died suddenly of a heart attack. Long days of depression. Yet here we are at our 50th reunion. Where did the years go?
2. It takes a long time to be yourself. In my junior high days I wanted to be accepted. That motivation continued to be a significant factor until I was in my 50s. Then I decided to be myself, whether accepted or not. I am still working on it.
3. Deep down, I am an image of God; the divine lives in me. Deep down, below the unresolved hurts, fears, angers, inadequacies, there is God — a divine part of me.
4. Everything belongs. All my experiences can contribute to my growth. All can contribute to my journey of becoming my best self, if I integrate them.
5. Life is too serious to be taken seriously. Once we let go of our need to control, the paradoxical nature of life is a source of laughter.
I encouraged my classmates to make their own list of what they had learned through their experiences. Some say, “Wisdom comes with old age,” but it is not necessarily true. Sometimes old age shows up all by itself. Wisdom only comes if we live a reflective life.
I gather our class photos. Here we are, every 10 years. Our numbers grew fewer; our waistlines grew bigger.
I pause. The pause becomes longer. I cannot throw the file away. It’s too much of my story to put in the trash. I close the file and carefully place it back in my file drawer.
Someday, someone else will have to throw it out.
