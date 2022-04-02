Vince Hatt: Letting go

A lot of people (maybe four) have asked if I am feeling OK because I haven’t written a “Matters of Faith” column for several weeks (actually eight weeks). Because of the wonder of chemotherapy, I remain in remission from leukemia. I am blessed.

My attention has been diverted to three other areas. The first is Lent. Lent is for letting go. What would be a good letting go project for me during Lent?

The second half of life is also about letting go. During the first half of life we add on. We add on physical skills, education, relationships, children, income, size of housing, etc.

The second half of life is for letting go — letting go of physical skills and perhaps vital health, relationships, including some because of death, children who leave as adults, decreased income as we retire, houses that are now too big, and stuff that has accumulated far beyond necessity. Under them all, is letting go of our need to control.

A good Lent letting go process for me is letting go of my books. During the past 40 years, I have collected more than 300 books on spirituality, religion, psychology, and biblical studies. I have underlined thousands of passages and taken more than a hundred pages of notes.

My plan was to return to these passages to ponder them longer and to reread sections of my books.

Both the second half of life and Lent are also about honesty. Honestly, I rarely returned to these books. There was always the next book to read. Moreover, I was busy with spiritual direction (companioning), facilitating groups, and giving presentations.

Meanwhile, the books are on shelves in the basement collecting dust. They are doing absolutely no one any good there.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center has graciously offered to make them available to anyone for two weeks beginning April 25. All I ask is that a donation of any amount be given to FSC for books taken. My hope is to get them out of the basement and into the hands of people who may find them helpful.

I thank those who will take the books for helping me to let go of them. My next goal is to let go of the many T-shirts I have from running races the past 40 years. This will be more difficult. There are many more memories attached to them than to my books.

Maybe next Lent.

My second diversion is the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. While I was working, I missed exciting games. Not in retirement. Now “March Madness” is a priority. I cheered for Iowa, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. They all lost early.

Fortunately, I was reading a book on the process of letting go. I followed this process as those game ended. It worked. I had let go of these games by the end of the inane interviews of the games’ basketball stars. And long before the commercial with “Lily” promoting her phone service.

My third diversion was organizing my commentaries. During the past 10 years, several people (maybe seven) have asked me to publish my commentaries. My response was “perhaps someday.” Someday arrived with my leukemia diagnosis. I am limiting my choices for a book to 80 essays. I don’t want it to be too thick. (My bias: I avoid thick books.)

I enjoy pondering my answers to the big questions of life and observe how I revise them as I age. I do not write because my life experiences are unique. Quite the contrary, I write because they are not unique. Many of my questions, issues, and feelings are common to many people.

My hope is that reflecting on my experiences, readers may reflect on their own. They may even discover they are spiritual beings on human journeys.

They may be able to put into words their own experiences of the Transcendent Mystery that Christians call God. If we cannot find God or the Transcendent in our lives, there is nowhere else to look. Or as Paula D’Arcy says, “God comes disguised as your life.”

Now I must go to the basement to pack up more books. Letting go continues.

