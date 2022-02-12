Vince Hatt: Love poems from God

It is time for another week of IV chemotherapy. After the initial needle poke to start my IV, the infusion is painless and peaceful.

I always bring a new book to read during the two-hour session. But not today. Today, I bring my favorite book of the past 20 years: “Love Poems from God,” brilliantly translated by Daniel Ladinsky.

It is a book of poets dating over hundreds of years and several spiritual traditions. There are six authors from the East—-Rabia, Rumi, Hafiz, Kabir, Mira and Tukaram. There are six authors from the West—-Francis of Assisi, Meister Eckhart, Thomas Aquinas, Catherine of Sienna, Teresa of Avila and John of the Cross.

When I first read the book, my response, page after page, was “Wow!” I have my “Wow!” list of about 40 poems that I have returned to often. Today, other descriptive words come to mind — clever, insightful, funny, sensuous, beautiful, creative, incredible, sacred.

Most of these poems are less than a page. Yet, they can touch such depth of our mysterious human experience that one can ponder them for hours.

Listed below are a few of the shorter poems to give you a sense of them.

The first poem is by Rumi (1207-1273). He is considered one of the greatest poets in history. He has had enormous influence throughout the Islamic world for more than 700 years; his poetry is now popular in English. Here is an example.

Rumi, “Pay Homage”

If God said,

“Rumi, pay homage to everything

that has helped you

enter my arms,”

there would not be one experience of my life,

not one thought, not one feeling,

nor any act, I

would not

bow to.

One of my favorite quotes from Rumi is: “On a day when the wind is perfect the sail just needs to open, and the world is full of beauty. Today is such a day.”

The second poem is by Meister Eckhart (1260-1328), a mystic, monk, and scholar.

“An Image That Makes Them Sad”

How long will grown men and women in this world

keep drawing in their coloring books

an image of God that

makes them sad?

The third poem is by Shams-ud-din Muhammad (c.1320-1389), who later chose the pen name of Hafiz — which means “memorizer” and denotes a person who knows the entire Quran by heart.

“Two Giant Fat People”

God and I have become

like two giant fat people living

in a tiny boat.

We keep bumping into

each other and

laughing.

The fourth poem is by Catherine of Sienna (1347-1380). She devoted her life to healing the mental and emotional suffering of the hundreds who sought her out. She once said “that so much suffering is caused because of a misunderstanding of God’s true nature. God’s heart is more gentle than [Mary’s] first kiss upon the Christ.”

“I Won’t Take No For An Answer”

“I won’t take no for an answer,”

God began to say to me

when He opened His arm each night

wanting us to

dance.

For more than 500 years, the poems of Kabir (c.1440-1518) have been sung throughout India. According to Ladinsky, “Kabir achieved a remarkable synthesis of Hindu, Muslim, and even Christian belief.” Ladinsky adds that some present-day readers “liken him to something of a tough guy, a Zen-bruiser, a divine smart-aleck, but there are many dimensions of this great Master … including his rarely revealed tenderness and his delicious freeing humor.”

“A Great Pilgrimage”

I felt a need of a great pilgrimage

so I sat still for three days.

And God came

to me.

And lastly, I quote poet, Teresa of Avila (1515-1582). One can detect her struggle with the hierarchy of the church in this poem.

“Not Yet Tickled”

How did those priests ever get so serious

and preach all that

gloom?

I don’t think God

tickled them

yet.

Beloved [God] hurry.

In a few days we will celebrate Valentine’s Day. Perhaps not many people send you love messages anymore. Yet there is One who wants to send you love messages every day of the year. If you have any doubt, I invite you to read “Love Poems from God.”

