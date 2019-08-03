I am a betting man. Last fall I won a dollar on the outcome of the Notre Dame-Michigan football game.
I am willing to bet a dollar with a supremely limited number of people that the Catholic Church will soon ordain married men to the priesthood.
Ordaining married men is on the agenda of the synod of bishops of the Amazon region in October. The topic of married priests has not been on the agenda of an international meeting of bishops for hundreds of years.
The bishops in the Amazon region have been raising the issue with the pope because they have huge dioceses with few priests. Though Pope Francis values celibacy, he is a pragmatist. Indigenous communities are being denied the Eucharist because they don’t have priests.
Jesuit priest Thomas Reese asks in the National Catholic Reporter, “Which is more important, a celibate priesthood or the Eucharist?” He adds that at the Last Supper, Jesus said, “Do this in memory of me” not “have a celibate priesthood.”
Celibacy is not a dogma; it is a legal requirement that can be changed. For about half of its history, the Catholic church permitted married priests.
The Catholic church will follow the orthodox model. Whether a man is single or married before ordination, he must remain as he is after ordination. If married and his wife dies, he is not allowed to remarry and remain a priest. This is the same rule for Catholic deacons.
The church does not want its clergy dating. You don’t need much of an imagination to understand the problems with “Father” dating in his parish.
The church will limit ordination to “mature men.” The change will be explained as limited and exceptional. However, both traditionalists and progressives believe it will spread to more and more situations. As Reese states, “After all, there are other places in the world that don’t have enough priests to serve Catholics desiring the Eucharist and the sacraments.”
I am willing to bet an even more limited number of people 50 cents that the Catholic church will soon ordain women as deacons. I have one caveat: By “soon” I mean within five years and Pope Francis has to be still at the helm.
During their 2016 assembly, the International Union of Superior Generals (met with the pope for a question-and-answer session. This umbrella group represents about 450,000 sisters and nuns throughout the world. During the assembly, the sisters asked the pope to study the possibility of women deacons.
Consequently, he named a commission of 12 women and men scholars to study the early history of women deacons in the Catholic church.
The members of the commission could not reach consensus on the role and valid ordination of these early deacons. Thereafter, Francis disbanded the commission and asked the individual members to keep studying on their own.
In May 2019, he formally handed over the secret report of his commission to the International Union assembly. Sr. Jolanda Kakfa, president of the organization, will soon meet with her board. “We will see how to proceed…how we will publish it, what will be the continuity,” she said. She added that they will probably begin by reading it together.
One member of the pope’s commission on women and the diaconate who has continued her study is Phyllis Zagano, adjunct professor of religion at Hofstra University.
One of the problems the commission had was there are virtually no surviving liturgical manuscripts from the first seven centuries concerning ordination. This long gap in the historical record prevented the commission from reaching consensus on the valid ordination of early women deacons.
On July 2, the International Society of Biblical Literature received three artifacts showing women in official liturgy roles at the altar.
One, from about 430 A.D., shows a woman raising the chalice. “The woman raising a chalice would be consistent with the deacon’s role at that time,” Zagano states. Artifacts may provide an answer that manuscripts could not.
My best guess is that within five years, Pope Francis will have a synod on women. One of the outcomes may be ordaining women deacons. While not the priesthood, this outcome, nevertheless, is huge. It empowers women to preach at Mass. Catholics will finally hear the Gospel come alive through the hearts of women.
Currently, I have $16 in my billfold. I am willing to make several small bets of a dollar on married priests and 50 cents on women deacons. But that’s my limit.
I lost $5 on a bet about the birth control encyclical in 1968. That ended my high-stakes gambling.
