Vince Hatt: Opposite of faith is certainty

What is the opposite of faith? Perhaps many of you will say doubt.
“The opposite of faith is not doubt, but certainty,” writes Anne Lamott in her book, “Plan B: Further Thoughts on Faith.”
I agree. When I married, I was not certain the commitment would be life-giving for both of us. But I did have enough faith in our love to risk being wrong. This faith has produced blessings too numerous to count.
Risking being wrong is what faith means to me. When I used to hire employees, I was never certain they would work out. The question to myself was, “Do I have enough faith in these individuals to risk being wrong?”
It is the same with religion. I am not absolutely certain that Jesus was raised from the dead on Easter morning. That kind of certitude is not available to humans. But I have enough faith to gladly risk being wrong.
I am uneasy around people who speak with absolute certainty. They seem to live in a world of black and white. I live in a world that is mostly gray.
I once worked for an employer who announced decisions with absolute certainty. Later he would change his mind and declare a far different decision with absolute certainty. I never worked for a person like that again.
But I did learn something from him. When I became a director, I learned his way was not the way to lead. Sometimes during staff meetings I would say, “I am not certain what to do in this situation. What do you think?” Hire a staff you have faith in, and they will help you navigate uncertainty.
I grew up heavily involved in sports. I learned a number of clichés: “Don’t let them see you sweat.” “There’s no crying in baseball.” “Put on your game face.” There is “sometimes wisdom” in them.
However, sometimes it is important for a leader to be vulnerable. When it’s my turn to lead a 12-step group, I challenge myself to be extremely vulnerable. If I do that to start the round-robin, I find the other participants tend to be more vulnerable. And more healing happens at the meeting.
Long ago, in another city, a member of our 12-step group was never vulnerable. She regularly made an absolute religious statement that would take care of everything. She never expressed any doubt or struggle.
After she had missed several meetings, I asked if anyone knew what happened to her. A member replied that she had taken her life. I felt sad. But I was not surprised.
I observe that many young people are unwilling to make commitments. They do not want to risk being wrong.
I understand why.
Some grew up in divorced homes and experienced pain. Some sacrificed and worked hard in college. Now the jobs they prepared for are not available. Some have been hurt in relationships and hesitate to try again. Moreover, the current coronavirus pandemic shows life can drastically change in an instant.
I also understand why young people are unwilling to make commitments to a religious tradition. They observe that religious people are hypocrites. And they are right — in the sense that none of us always puts into practice what we believe.
Our religious traditions are stars that guide us over the sometimes treacherous waters called life. They are not roads to perfection.
When we fail, as we certainly do, our religions guide us on how to find forgiveness and find the resources to try again. At least that’s my experience. Of course, I am not certain that will be your experience.
Commitments cannot wait for certainty. We need to find someone or something in which to place our faith — someone or something to risk being wrong about.
My experience teaches me that my commitments are the source of my personal and spiritual growth. Commitments expand love, energy and creativity. Commitments take me out of my own small world into a world of infinite possibilities.
When I fail, or the commitments fail me, I am introduced to another area of personal and spiritual growth called inner work. What is my role in this? What is unconscious that needs to be made conscious? If I stay with it, hopefully I find some truth about me. Truth will eventually give me new freedom, but first it causes me pain.
The opposite of faith is not doubt, but certainty. In my uncertainty, I pray with the father of the possessed boy (Mark 9:24): “I believe. Help my unbelief!”
