Vince Hatt: Opposite of faith is certainty

What is the opposite of faith? Perhaps many of you will say doubt.

“The opposite of faith is not doubt, but certainty,” writes Anne Lamott in her book, “Plan B: Further Thoughts on Faith.”

I agree. When I married, I was not certain the commitment would be life-giving for both of us. But I did have enough faith in our love to risk being wrong. This faith has produced blessings too numerous to count.

Risking being wrong is what faith means to me. When I used to hire employees, I was never certain they would work out. The question to myself was, “Do I have enough faith in these individuals to risk being wrong?”

It is the same with religion. I am not absolutely certain that Jesus was raised from the dead on Easter morning. That kind of certitude is not available to humans. But I have enough faith to gladly risk being wrong.

I am uneasy around people who speak with absolute certainty. They seem to live in a world of black and white. I live in a world that is mostly gray.

I once worked for an employer who announced decisions with absolute certainty. Later he would change his mind and declare a far different decision with absolute certainty. I never worked for a person like that again.