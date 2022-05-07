Vince Hatt: Our bodies recall the hurts of life

‘How did I become you?” he asked. And I wept.

I am at a workshop at least 20 years ago. The facilitator is leading us through a guided meditation. I am asked to imagine that I am walking on a trail by myself. The weather is pleasant and sunny. I feel good. Soon I see a small child approaching from the opposite direction. As the child gets closer, I recognize him as my seven-year-old self, Vincent.

Soon Vincent is in front of me. He looks me in the eye, and asks, “How did I become you?” Immediately, tears gush forth.

I am surprised. At the moment, I am in a good space. I am happily married to my soulmate. We are physically healthy, still running marathons. I am director of Franciscan Spirituality Center. I love the ministry and my coworkers.

And my life has been blessed. I am a highly educated white male living in America. I have never had the experience of not being heard as many women and people of color have had.

Yet I wept.

What were these tears about? I had been reading a book that the body remembers. The song says, “What’s too painful to remember, we simply choose to forget.” The mind might do this, but the body remembers.

What was my body remembering? The angst of what to do with my life. Years of difficult relationships both within my family and with dear friends. The deaths of my parents and my younger brother.

The struggle to decide to be a priest — and 25 years later — the struggle to resign. Some of these struggles involved years of depression. Years of nearly sleepless nights and sleepwalking through days with a full schedule of challenging work. The years of doing what needed to be done with a smile on my face while my body was exhausted. My body knew all this instantaneously; it took a while for my head to figure it out.

The first line of Scott Peck’s book, “The Road Less Traveled,” is “Life is difficult.” I am not unique. Life is difficult for everyone. I do not believe my life is any more difficult than most people. If you are past midlife, I believe your body might be remembering things too painful for your mind to remember. If you want to check this out, do a similar guided meditation in the presence of someone you trust.

My second reaction to 7-year-old Vincent was to not answer his question. He had an infectious smile. He was naively joyful. He was wearing his baseball glove that he earned by saving Hilex bleach coupons. I did not want to tell him the pain he was going to eventually have to face. I wanted to say, “You don’t want to know.”

Of course, in one sense, he already knows. For my seven-year-old self lives in my aging body.

Yet I wanted to reassure young Vincent. I said, “You will have some bad days. But you will make it through them. More than that, you will become more whole and peaceful than you can imagine. Look at me. I am you at 62 years old, and you are still here.”

I think of this guided meditation often. I think of it when I see an unsheltered man or a morbidly obese woman. I think of it when I listen to a person overcome with grief. I think of it as I see Ukrainians fleeing to Poland.

I think about the intense pain that is probably stored somewhere in all their bodies. My prayer is that all these people have some safe place to process the pain that their bodies will remember. Some place where they can tell their stories to compassionate people. And weep healing tears.

