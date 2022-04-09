Vince Hatt: Pope decentralizing Catholic Church

Several years ago, I started writing petitions for the Prayer of the Faithful at Newman Catholic Parish. In one of my first petitions I wrote “For wisdom for Pope Francis as he continues his work to decentralize the Catholic church.”

I heard through my pastor that the local bishop was not happy with this petition. He either did not think the Pope was decentralizing the Catholic church, or he wanted to keep it a secret.

Recently, Pope Francis took two huge steps to continue his decentralization of the Catholic church.

On March 19, he published a new constitution that decentralizes the administration of the Vatican’s central bureaucracy. In this 54-page document, he restructures Vatican offices and makes it possible for laypeople and religious women to be leaders of these offices.

Cardinal Blasé Cupich of Chicago notes that substantive changes are ahead. For example, he says that the new constitution makes clear “we’re not just having clerics involved in the selection of bishops, but we’re involving laypeople.” He adds, “I think this is the most significant document from Rome to deal with the implementation of the [Second Vatican] Council.”

Besides decentralizing administration, the pope is also changing the way he listens to people. At previous synods, he heard mainly from bishops and clerics. The preparatory documents for the 2021-23 Synod make it clear: Bishops all over the world are called to make “every effort” to consult and listen to those who feel “excluded or marginalized” from society and the church.

Several dioceses are following creative options to follow this instruction. In Chicago, through its Kolbe House Jail Ministry, Cupich is listening to about 700 Catholic pretrial detainees in the Cook County Jail.

In Washington, D.C., Archbishop Wilton Gregory has organized for the deaf community, listening sessions facilitated by deaf lay leaders. Also in Georgetown, there was a special listening session for several LGBTQ parishioners and their families.

In Washington state, Catholic Community Services is planning bi-lingual in-person listening sessions at food banks, homeless shelters and rural mobile home communities in and around Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia.

In San Diego, Catholic Charities is connecting with migrant seasonal farm workers, especially those who work the land in Southern California’s Imperial Valley.

Today, April 3, our pastor Father Billy Dodge, is initiating a plan he learned from Tom Zinkula, bishop of Davenport. Ironically, then Father Tom Zinkula and I had many conversations about the church when we both lived in Dubuque.

Father Dodge challenged us to listen to someone from each of three categories——(1) someone who is in the pews of the Catholic church, (2) someone who once attended a Catholic church, but no longer does so, and (3) someone who has never been Catholic.

We are to ask them only two questions, listen to their responses, and write down their comments to be anonymously forwarded to our parish and diocese.

The questions are:

1. As you think about your experience of the Catholic church, what positively fills your heart?

2. As you think about your experience of the Catholic church, what breaks your heart?

We are to simply receive comments without judgment or response. We want the experience to feel safe enough for you to be honest.

I would be happy to interview as many of you as I have time for between now and June 1. If you are interested, contact me at synod6266@gmail.com. Please leave your name, email address, and which one of the three groups you identify with. I will contact you to arrange a meeting at a coffee shop.

I want to do my small part in decentralizing the Catholic church.

