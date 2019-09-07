“Now life has killed the dream I dreamed.”
I will never forget the appreciating smile on Simon Cowell’s face and the surprising tears in my eyes as Susan Boyle, age 47 and unemployed, concludes her song on America’s Got Talent.
My tears had a lot of history flowing with them. I remember when life killed my dreams in little and big ways. I remember embracing the crying parents of children who had committed suicide. Life not only killed their dreams; it had killed their children.
I read that suicides of young people have increased significantly. I wonder how well teenagers are being prepared for the times when life kills the dreams they dreamed.
When I begin to write about “the way we were raised,” I am taking the risk of sounding like an out-of-touch grouchy old man. I will take the risk.
For example, my parents generally allowed me to fight my own battles.
They never yelled at a referee or complained to a coach. When I complained about not getting enough playing time on the high school basketball team, they suggested that I (not they) go talk to the coach. With the greatest anxiety of my high school years, I entered his office.
The result: Life killed the dream I dreamed about basketball. I also learned that to quit basketball would disappoint my parents.
Teachers complain now about parents who take an overprotective or excessive interest in the lives of their children.
They even have a name for it — helicopter parents. Being a parent may be the hardest job one may ever have. Yet sometimes letting children experience failure, hurt or “being ordinary” is the most loving thing to do. When we grow up, life often does not hand out medals and stickers.
When I became principal of a high school, my students sometimes complained that I was unfair. My response was, “Maybe I was, but I am preparing you for adulthood.” It is good to learn how to deal with the unfairness of life as a teenager.
Sometime life will kill the dream of everyone — it may be a relationship that goes sour, failure in college, being downsized at work, a parental death, an accident or illness — all situations where you cannot control the outcome.
I received a great gift from my parents and tried to pass it on to my students. It is now called resilience, the ability to bounce back after a devastating experience.
I recently paged through a book titled “Resilience.” It was 290 pages of small print with dozens of practices to build resilience. Good practices, but life is a better teacher. And I wonder if any young person will read the book.
For everyone, life sometime kills the dreams we dreamed. Does lack of the experiences of resilience contribute to the increase of suicides?
Another reality among young people is that many are “Nones” — those without any religious affiliation.
They cite reasons that can be true: the hypocrisy of church-goers, information from science, the narrowness of belief systems. They value autonomy, choice and individual rights. They may think that human dignity does better in a secular culture than in a religious one.
But as Rabbi Jonathan Sacks notes in “The Great Partnership,” these Nones can “lack deep, stable structures of support. They become members of the lonely crowd or the electronic herd. … Ultimately, life itself becomes disposable.”
I have listened to dozens of stories of how religious affiliation has been the main reason people survived when life killed the dreams they dreamed.
One story is from my mother-in-law.
As a mother with eight young children, her husband was killed when a television tower collapsed on him. Without a college degree and working a shift job, she raised her eight children to be decent human beings who have contributed positively to the world.
When I asked her, how did she do it? She said without hesitation, “It was my faith.” Interestingly, the book “Resilience” has no chapter on faith.
The increase of suicides by young people is a terrible tragedy. And the causes are complex. My reflections are only that — my reflections. I quote no scientific survey.
Yet as I watch parents rushing in to protect their children from life and young adults rushing out of religious affiliation, I wonder. I wonder if two important realities are lost — the developmental experience of resilience and the support of a faith community.
I know both have helped many when “life has killed the dreams they dreamed.”
