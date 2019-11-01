At an undisclosed day this month, I will become 80 years old. The exact date is on an encrypted server offsite.
It has become increasingly true that my life has been made up of long days and short years. There were long days of depression that seemed to last forever. Yet now my birthdays seem to be getting closer and closer together. Where did the years go?
Recently, I was asked to give a talk on my spiritual practice to the Unitarian Universalists of Winona. I began with this story.
Student: “Is there anything I can do to cause an experience of God or the Great Spirit?’
Spiritual Mentor: “No, no, no. No more than you can cause the sun to rise.”
Student: “Then what is the purpose of your spiritual practice?”
Spiritual Mentor: “Ah, so I will be awake when the sun begins to rise.”
Spirituality is all about being awake or being aware. The only place that God or the sacred can show up is your life. If you are not awake or aware, you are likely to miss God’s presence.
My current spiritual practice has evolved during the past 60 years based on five statements of wise people. I will list the people and their quotes and briefly explain the resulting parts of my spiritual practice.
1. Jesus: “Follow me.” Jesus never said adore me or worship me. He often said, “follow me.” Christianity is a verb, not a noun. It’s more a lifestyle than a belief. It is committing your life to Christ and imitating him.
2. Mary Oliver: “The world asks you a big question every morning. ‘Here you are alive. Would you like to make a comment?’”
Consequently, every morning, I spent about 10 minutes reflecting on the readings of the Bible from the Catholic lectionary and asking myself Mary Oliver’s question. What in these readings suggest how I am to follow Christ? What is my comment as I begin my day? Some days my comment has been full of anxiety. Now my comment is often exactly the comment I heard often from my dad: “It’s a great day to be alive!”
Then in the afternoon, I go to the bedroom, shut the door and spend 30-45 minutes of meditation based upon these quotes.
3. Carl Jung: “My journey has been to climb down 10,000 ladders until now, near the end of my life, I can reach out the hand of friendship to the little clod of earth that I am.”
4. David Steindl-Rast: “We are not grateful because we are happy; we are happy because we are grateful.”
5. Richard Rohr: “Everything belongs.”
In the quiet of the room, I run in my head a video of the last 24 hours. My main purpose is to simply be awake, be aware of my actions, thoughts and feelings the past day. I accept them. I reach out the hand of friendship to the me who experienced them. I may learn from them. Certainly, if God showed up in my life, it is in these actions, thoughts and feelings.
Most of all, the video reveals there are many, many opportunities to be grateful. I have been blessed with a growing awareness of specific realities for which to be grateful. In the end, everything belongs in the sometimes confusing reality that is my life.
I have been blessed to be a spiritual companion of many as they discover their own spiritual practice. Everyone’s practice is different from mine, but they believe — whether they are religious and/or spiritual — they need to have a spiritual practice. It is something they want to do nearly every day.
Some pray, meditate, take a walk in nature or reflect on the words of a sacred book. Some practice mindfulness, a reflective physical activity or discover the presence of God in the eyes of a pet or disadvantaged people.
The biggest obstacle to having a spiritual practice is busyness. If you are too busy to have a spiritual practice, then you are just that — too busy.
The first step is to commit to a time. Many married people with children discover they have to get up earlier than the rest of the family. They try to do it at night, but they fall asleep. Commitment to a time is essential.
The second step is to commit to a place. Make it a sacred space by designating it in some way with a sacred book, candle or artifact.
Finally, expect failures. Don’t beat yourself up. Learn from these failures. I am still learning at 80 years old.
