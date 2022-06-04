Vince Hatt: Spirituality is about passion, desire

We do not come into this world calm and serene. We come in crying, on fire with passion and desire.

What we do with this passion and desire is our spirituality. We all have a spirituality whether we want one or not, whether we are religious or not.

“It is about being integrated or falling apart, about being within community or being lonely, about being in harmony with Mother Earth or being alienated from her. … We act in ways that leave us either healthy or unhealthy, loving or bitter. What shapes our actions is our spirituality,” writes Ronald Rohlheiser in his book “The Holy Longing.”

By comparing the lives of Mother Teresa, Janis Joplin and Princess Diana, Rohlheiser offers striking examples about how one handles passion and desire is one’s spirituality.

He begins with Mother Teresa. She may have looked frail and meek, but she was a dynamo of energy, full of passion and desire. On one occasion she asked armed soldiers to cease fire so she could rescue children from an orphanage. They refused. She marched across the war zone anyway. They ceased fire as she brought the children to safety.

Soren Kierkegaard once defined a saint as someone who can will the one thing. Her one thing was God and the poor. Mother Teresa dedicated everything to God and the poor. This was her spirituality. It made her what she is — a saint.

Janis Joplin, like Mother Teresa, also had great energy. But she could not will the one thing. She willed many things. Her great passion and desire went out in all directions. Her energy went to creativity, performance, drugs, sex, coupled with her neglect of beneficial rest. This was her spirituality. This was not normal integration but dissipation. She lost the spirit that holds a person together. She broke apart under too much pressure. Sadly, she died at age 27.

Many of us want to will God and the poor. But we also want the comforts of the rich. We want to serve both God and money — something Jesus said we cannot do. We want to pray, but we also want to watch videos, text our friends, surf the Net and scroll social media. No wonder we are tired and overextended.

A religious brother once authored a book called “Every Choice Is an Act of Murder.” His point: If you choose one thing, you have to turn your back on all other choices. This makes choosing difficult. It is not easy to will the one thing, to be a saint.

Janis Joplin is an extreme example. Most of us are more like Princess Diana — half Mother Teresa, half Janis Joplin. Like both of them, Diana had great energy. It was this energy, more than her beauty and causes, which attracted people to her.

She was committed to the poor and also to Mediterranean vacations. Like most of us, she was a person of complexity. Some of her choices made her more integrated; others, more disintegrated.

These three women are examples of what spirituality is. Spirituality is about what we do with the fire inside us. A healthy spirituality gives us vitality, a zest for life, a sense of beauty and the joy of living.

At our birth, our tears announce to the world we have passion and desire. Either consciously or unconsciously, we make thousands of decisions based on our passion and desire throughout our lives. What we do with this energy reveals our spirituality.

How would you describe your spirituality?

Vince Hatt is the author of a new book, “5 Minutes Matter: End of Life Reflections on Spirituality and Religion. He will host a book signing celebration at Franciscan Spiritual Center on Tuesday, June 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. Books are available at FSC or on Amazon. Even if you don’t buy the book, stop by for a chocolate chip cookie.

