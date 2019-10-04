It starts tomorrow. It may be the most important meeting of the Catholic Church in the past 50 years. The agenda includes controversial pastoral and political issues. It will last three weeks.
It is the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon Region. The sheer size of the Amazon region makes it important. It includes Brazil and eight other countries with millions of people over thousands of square miles.
The agenda includes the controversial pastoral issues of ordaining married men and the ministerial leadership of women. It includes the controversial political issues of damaging mining practices and illegal deforestation.
The main focus, however, is the unique needs of the indigenous people of the Amazon who have been victims of exploitation for centuries. Today their lives are threatened by unprecedented levels of ecological destruction.
The bishops will also take a hard look on how we bring Christianity to indigenous peoples. In the past, missionaries not only brought Christ, but Christ imbedded in the European culture. They tried to turn the natives into European Christians. Rather than allowing Christianity to adapt to local cultures, the European church imposed itself as did other colonial powers.
Rather than imposition of a foreign culture, the church wants to honor the goodness and sacredness already present in indigenous cultures.
The apostle Paul did this when he went to Athens (Acts 17:22-23). He noted the Athenians were “scrupulously religious.” Then he added, “As I walked around looking at your shrines, I even discovered an altar inscribed, ‘To a God Unknown.’ Now, what you are worshiping in ignorance I intend to make known to you.” Paul began with what was already religious in the culture.
Pope Francis wants the synod to look at how Christianity should be adapted to indigenous cultures. This will not please his conservative critics. They seem to believe that the European version of Christianity is somehow perfect.
Francis began the inculturation process by having the indigenous people create the agenda themselves. Preparations over an 18-month period included nearly 300 local, regional and national assemblies. More than 90,000 people were involved.
You have free articles remaining.
The Napa Institute in the U.S. is already pushing back on ordaining mature married men to provide Mass and the sacraments in areas where there are no priests.
Their keynote conservative speaker, George Weigel, on July 25 protested. “To relax or remove or dispose of the 1,000 years or so of tradition that lie behind the celibate priesthood is to surrender in a very profound way to the siren song of the sex-saturated culture.”
Weigel went back in history, but not far enough. He needed to go back another 1,000 years. The Bible attests that some of the apostles were married. In Matthew’s gospel, Peter cured his mother-in-law. It is hard to have a mother-in-law without being married. Moreover, at the Last Supper, the married apostles were told, “Do this in memory of me,” not, “Let us have a celibate priesthood.”
Members of the Napa Institute are also upset by Francis’ criticism of the current state of capitalism. Francis is particularly concerned with the increasing financial gap between the rich and the poor. When he was asked about the criticism he was facing, he responded with his characteristic unconcern: It is “an honor if the Americans attack me.”
The Napa Institute conference was staged at the elegant Meritage Resort and Spa. The $2,600 per person registration fee did not include accommodations.
Although it was advertised as “the preeminent Catholic conference in the United States,” others attended. In fact, Southern Baptist Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham gave the closing address. He delivered an entertaining appeal for the reelection of President Trump, despite “chaos” in the administration at times. Graham said, “God works in mysterious ways,” adding, “Who thought in 2016 that Donald Trump would be the leader of the evangelical movement?”
Another key topic of the synod is protection of the Amazon environment, the “lungs of the earth.”
Agribusiness and mining are having a devastating effect on the size of the forest. The world is at a tipping point. We need to make necessary sacrifices to preserve our planet and its ecosystem. Climate deniers will not be happy with the synod.
While not magically solving environmental problems, it will bring international attention to the synod in a unique way. This time the Catholic church is on the right side of history.
The Synod for the Amazon Region is Oct. 6-27 in Rome. Many will be watching far beyond the Amazon region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.